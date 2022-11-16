Constantine 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot, more

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Here’s everything we know about Constantine 2, Keanu Reeves’ return as the DC exorcist, from a possible release date and trailer to cast, plot, and other details.

Reeves first made his debut as John Constantine in 2005. While considered to be a financial success, it was met with mixed reviews, with some comic book readers criticizing the many changes made to the character.

However, in the decade-and-a-half since, the Keanussaince has won the world over. Whether it’s John Wick, The Matrix Resurrections, Bill & Ted Face The Music, or Toy Story 4, he’s one of the most beloved actors working today.

Constantine has also developed somewhat of a cult following, paving the way for a sequel – so, here’s what we know about Keanu Reeves’ Constantine 2 so far.

Constantine 2 doesn’t have an official release date at the time of writing – however, it’s safe to assume we won’t see it until 2024 at the earliest, if not 2025.

While a sequel has been discussed for years, it was officially announced by Deadline in September. Francis Lawrence is returning to direct, with Avika Goldsman writing the screenplay.

The project is also being produced via Goldsman’s Weed Road Pictures alongside Bad Robot’s JJ Abrams and Hannah Minghella.

Lawrence is busy at work on The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, a prequel to The Hunger Games, but it’s expected development will ramp up once post-production wraps up.

Constantine 2 cast: Who’s in it?

Keanu Reeves is returning to star in Constantine 2, but other cast members haven’t been confirmed at the time of writing.

In an interview with Variety in 2019, he said: ‘I’ve always wanted to play John Constantine again. I just love that world, too, and I love that character. I just had a blast playing a character and in that world.’

Warner Bros.

The original movie had an all-star cast, including Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Tilda Swinton, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Djimon Hounsou, Gavin Rossdale, and Peter Stormare. The latter actor hinted he’d also return in 2020, when he posted a photo of himself as Lucifer on Instagram with the caption: “Sequel In The Works.”

Speaking to Collider, Lawrence explained how Reeves’ keenness to revisit the character was pivotal in Warner Bros. giving the sequel the green light.

Citing an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he said: “[Reeves] was asked what character he’d love to play again, and he said John Constantine, and the crowd went nuts. People finally saw that and went, ‘Oh, wait, maybe you guys can go and make the Constantine sequel.’

“So it was sort of a variety of factors. It’s something that we’ve been talking about since we made Constantine because we all loved it. So we’ve been talking about it, talking about it, talking about it. All the DC [properties], because Vertigo is part of DC, that sort of like the control of those properties got complicated with Warner Bros. with DC, with JJ [Abrams]’s deal, you know, all those kinds of things.

“There’s a lot of complicating factors. So it was never Akiva, and Keanu, and I happen to be sort of convinced to do it. It was really trying to figure out how we can get some sort of control over the Constantine character again.”

Constantine 2 plot: What will it be about?

There’s no official plot details for Constantine 2 right now, but the director said they have “germs of ideas and dedication.”

“Keanu and I have been batting around for a while and we’ve always wanted to do it. It’s just that we finally gotten past the hurdle of now we can go ahead and, and really do it. Now we have to just roll up our sleeves and dive in. But we have lots of ideas,” he told The Wrap.

Lawrence already has two goals for the sequel: more laughs, and more blood, with a proper R-rating.

“I think John Constantine is a is a funny character in a darkly comic kind of way and I would want to definitely add more of that sarcastic, cynical sense of humor to the story,” he said.

“One of the biggest things for me about the first one was we followed, per Warner Bros., the rules to make a PG-13 movie in terms of violence, blood, language, sexuality. But the ratings board gave us a hard R based on their the gray zone of intensity.

“And my big, big regret was that we have an R-rated movie that’s really a PG-13 movie. And if I was going to have to go have an R, I would have really made an R-rated movie. I would have made it much scarier and much more violent and I would have really made an R-rated movie.”

JJ Abrams was originally developing a Constantine series for HBO Max with Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù in the lead role, but that’s since been scrapped. Some fans believe the DCEU may be setting up Justice League Dark, with Reeves’ Constantine part of the franchise’s larger plan under James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Constantine 2 trailer: Is there a trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for Constantine 2, but we’ll update this space when it’s shared online. In the meantime, you can check out the trailer for the first movie below:

We’ll update this article upon further announcements about Constantine 2.

