M3GAN: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

Here’s everything you need to know about M3GAN, the new horror produced by James Wan, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and other details.

If we’re ranking killer doll movies, the original Child’s Play will probably always remain on top – though, there have been some contenders, like Dead Silence, Magic, and Puppet Master.

Ask your modern everyday moviegoer to name a creepy horror doll, and most of them will say the same name: Annabelle, the haunted Raggedy Ann doll at the core of the Conjuring franchise, created by James Wan.

We’re about to get a new entry into the genre’s echelon: M3GAN, so whether you’re after its release date, trailer, cast, or plot details, we’ve gathered it all below.

M3GAN release date: When is it coming out?

M3GAN is due for release in cinemas on January 13, 2023.

Unlike Halloween Ends, this week’s major Universal Pictures release which is debuting on Peacock as part of a day-and-date release, M3GAN won’t be available on a streaming platform or on-demand services like Amazon Prime.

M3GAN trailer: Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is a trailer, and you can watch it below:

M3GAN cast: Who’s in it?

The M3GAN cast includes:

Allison Williams as Gemma

Violet McGraw as Katie

Amie Donald as M3GAN

Jenna Davis as voice of M3GAN

Ronny Chieng

Brian Jordan Alvarez as Cole

Jen Van Epps as Tess

Stephane Garneau-Monten as Kurt

Arlo Green as Ryan

Michael Saccente as Greg

In terms of the crew, you should be excited: it’s produced by James Wan; it’s directed by Gerard Johnstone, who earlier directed Housebound; and best of all, it’s written by Akela Cooper, the genius behind Malignant.

M3GAN plot: What is it about?

The official synopsis reads: “M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally.

“Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out’s Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.

“When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned eight-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent.

“Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems – a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.”

We’ll update this article upon further announcements about M3GAN.