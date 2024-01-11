First trailer for Scream directors’ new horror is hilarious & brutal

The first trailer for Scream directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s new horror movie has dropped, and it looks both hilarious and devilishly brutal, leaving some viewers speechless.

Last year kicked off with the birth of a promising new comedy-horror franchise in M3GAN, about an uncanny valley doll whose dedication to her child owner turned deadly. It was light, it was violent, and it poked fun at itself – not to mention that it featured one of the most iconic dance scenes of the entire year.

So, what do we have in store for us in 2024? Horror junkies will be pleased to know there are just as many gory laughs to be had with the return of Art the Clown in Terrifier 3. Prior to this, there’s Diablo Cody’s Lisa Frankenstein, a blend of comedy, horror, and romance.

And now, the trailer for a secretive new movie has arrived. Set to drop in April, it’s got a killer cast and is helmed by Scream 6 filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Oh, and it’s about a vampire ballerina.

First trailer for Scream directors’ horror Abigail is hilarious & brutal

On January 11, 2024, the trailer for the upcoming new horror Abigail arrived, and it’s an absolute blast. As well as revealing the release date – April 19, folks – it shared the epic cast line-up, including Scream 6 icon Melissa Barrera, as well as Giancarlo Esposito, Dan Stevens, and Kathryn Newton.

Check it out below:

Another star who makes an appearance is the late Angus Cloud. The Euphoria actor died in September 2023 age 25, having filmed scenes for Abigail and Your Lucky Day prior to his death.

In the trailer, scenes initially depict a young ballerina who is kidnapped by a group of criminals and taken to a stately home. However, things take a horrifying turn when they realize she’s far from your regular child – she’s also a bloodthirsty creature of the night.

Although it’s yet to be confirmed, earlier reports suggested Abigail could be inspired by Universal Monsters’ Dracula’s Daughter.

Whatever the case, fans are hyped for the new flick’s release, with one admitting on X that they were left speechless by the trailer. “I really don’t know what to say,” they wrote, while another said, “I’m sooooo seated.” “This looks awesome, Melissa looks amazing. I can’t wait,” added a third.

