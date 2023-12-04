Scarlett Johansson’s forgotten superhero movie climbs Netflix chart

Netflix has yet another old movie climbing its Top 10 chart, and this time, it’s a certain Scarlett Johansson sci-fi flick.

Netflix is the default platform for many a movie viewer, but despite it being the holiday season, you may not be looking for a Christmas flick. Instead, you may have the taste for an action thriller with sci-fi concepts. In which case, this is just the movie for you.

Lucy is a 2014 borderline superhero movie starring Scarlett Johansson. The movie’s synopsis reads: “When a boyfriend tricks Lucy (Johansson) into delivering a briefcase to a supposed business contact, the once-carefree student is abducted by thugs who intend to turn her into a drug mule. She is surgically implanted with a package containing a powerful chemical, but it leaks into her system, giving her superhuman abilities, including telekinesis and telepathy. With her former captors in pursuit, Lucy seeks out a neurologist (Morgan Freeman), who she hopes will be able to help her.”

But despite being on Netflix for a while, Lucy has recently begun to rise in the ranks.

Lucy hits Netflix Top 10 chart

The sci-fi action flick is currently sitting in 7th position on the Netflix US chart, despite being on and off the streaming platform for a number of years.

You can check out the full Netflix Top 10 movies chart – recorded from this past week – as it stands below:

Family Switch Leo Hunter Killer The Meg The Silencing May December Lucy DC League of Super Pets She’s the Man Suicide Squad

Lucy is currently sitting at a 66% Critics’ Score and a surprising 47% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes – but Netflix seems to have a knack for promoting films of lesser critical acclaim, such as Gray Man or Red Notice, so perhaps this is why Lucy is doing so well currently.

Netflix describes Lucy as such: “When a young American in Taiwan becomes an unwilling drug mule, the high-tech narcotics get released into her system and activate superhuman powers.”

As for other movies sitting on the chart, animated animal flick Leo is still keeping a top spot, while other action movies, including The Meg and Suicide Squad, are also being enjoyed. New Todd Haynes camp-drama movie, May December, is also making headway.

