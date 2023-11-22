Adam Sandler is back – and this time, he’s a talking lizard. Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Leo, including voice actors and characters.

When we think of funny, we think of Adam Sandler; who’s given viewers comedy hits including Grown Ups and Big Daddy.

This time, he’s venturing into animated territory with his new movie Leo, which explores a 74-year-old lizard named and his turtle friend deciding to escape from the terrarium of a Florida school classroom where they have been living for decades.

With the movie now available to stream on Netflix, here’s everything you need to know about the Leo cast.

Leo cast: All voice actors & characters

Below, you’ll find a complete list of all the voice actors in the Leo cast as well as a description of their characters.

Tienya Safko, Ethan Smigel, Nicholas Turturro, Coulter Ibanez, Reese Lores, Gloria Manning, Bryant Tardy, and Corey J all have smaller roles within the Leo voice cast.

Catch the full trailer for the movie below:

Leo: Adam Sandler

Netflix

Leo is a jaded older lizard who’s been stuck in the same Florida classroom for longer than he can remember. He’s watched generations of students come and go and feels like he’s missed out on life.

Adam Sandler is best known for comedy hits including Grown Ups and Just Go With It, alongside dramatic performances such as Uncut Gems.

Squirtle: Bill Burr

Netflix

Squirtle is the classroom turtle who lives alongside Leo. A keen observer of his class, Squirtle is a bit of a grump.

Old Dads, F Is for Family, and Breaking Bad are included among Bill Burr’s acting credits.

Ms. Malkin: Cecily Strong

Netflix

Ms. Malkin is one tough substitute teacher. The kids worry she is going to ruin their last year of elementary school, but Leo reminds her who she is.

Cecily Strong has previously been seen in Saturday Night Live and Schmigadoon!

Jayda’s Dad: Jason Alexander

Netflix

Jayda’s dad does exactly what he says on the tin in the Leo cast, with Jayda being one of the girls in Leo’s class.

Jason Alexander’s previous roles include Seinfeld, Harley Quinn, and The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel.

The Principal: Rob Schneider

Netflix

The Principal has total control of the school, alongside Ms Malkin and Leo’s class.

Real Rob, Hubie Halloween, Home Team are included in Rob Schneider’s previous acting credits.

Mrs. Salinas: Allison Strong

Netflix

Mrs Salinas is a fifth-grade teacher in the Leo cast who is known for being kind.

Viewers might have previously seen Allison Strong in The Marvellous Mrs Maisel, and The Blacklist.

Coach Komura: Jo Koy

Netflix

Coach Komura is a harmless but not very smart gym teacher in the Leo cast.

He is voiced by Jo Koy, who has previously been seen in The Monkey King.

Jayda: Sadie Sandler

Netflix

As the popular girl in school, Jayda is used to over-compensating. Leo helps her relate more with her peers.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah and Hubie Halloween are both included in Sadie Sandler’s previous credits.

Summer: Sunny Sandler

Netflix

Summer brings Leo home for a weekend, and he helps her remember that her peers want to be heard.

Like Sadie, Sunny has also been in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, and Hubie Halloween, alongside Home Team.

Eli’s Mom: Heidi Gardner

Netflix

Known for being a helicopter parent, Eli’s Mom monitors him at all times.

Alongside starring in the Leo cast, Heidi Gardner has been in Saturday Night Live, Shrinking, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Hustle.

Minature Horse: Robert Smigel

Netflix

Miniature Horse is at Jayda’s birthday party when Leo meets him and is also going through a similar life crisis.

Saturday Night Live, Bob’s Burgers, and Marriage Story are all shows that Robert Smigel has previously starred in.

Cinnabon: Nick Swardson

Netflix

Cinnabon is another class pet at Fort Myers Elementary that is renamed by students every year.

Nick Swardson can also be seen in Reno 911! and Hoops.

Jayda’s Mom: Jackie Sandler

Jayda’s mom is known for her love of Pilates workouts and for boosting her husband’s ego in the Leo cast.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, Murder Mystery, and Kevin Can Wait are all included in Jackie Sandler’s previous credits.

Skyler’s Mom: Stephanie Hsu

Oblivious to Leo’s powers, Skyler’s Mom is another parent in the cast.

Stephanie Hsu has previously appeared in Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel, Joy Ride, and The Monkey King.

Leo is available to stream on Netflix now. Check out our other Netflix hubs below:

