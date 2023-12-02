How to watch May December – Is it streaming?

May December is the new movie that everybody is talking about – But where can you watch it, and what is it about?

If you’re on Film Twitter (or Film X as it would be called nowadays) then you have probably heard of a movie called May December, as that seems to be the hot flick of the season.

Starring Hollywood titans Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, the film seems to build mystery with its contrasting campy tone and shocking subject matter.

Article continues after ad

But what is May December actually about, and where can you watch it to find out? For that matter, is it available on any streaming service?

Article continues after ad

Where can I watch May December on streaming?

If you’re in North America, May December is now available to stream on Netflix. Unfortunately, international audiences may have to wait a little longer to watch it.

Despite no doubt battling for recognition amongst the sea of Holiday movies Netflix is offering during this time of year, May December has still managed to stay in the conversation with film fans.

Article continues after ad

The movie first premiered on a limited theatrical run in May 2023, and is already drumming up award buzz.

What is May December about?

May December follows a married-with-kids couple that have faced tabloid scandal (and now an actor studying them) since the beginning of their relationship, due to the husband having been majorly underage when the older wife first pursued him.

Article continues after ad

Check out the trailer below:

The official synopsis reads: “Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance, a married couple buckle under the pressure when a Hollywood actress meets them to do research for a film about their past.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The film comes from Todd Haynes, who also directed Carol and Dark Waters.

The main cast of May December includes:

Julianne Moore as Gracie

Natalie Portman as Elizabeth

Charles Melton as Joe

Is May December worth watching?

Judging by reviews, we would say yes. The film currently has a score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, and other reviews have matched this praise.

One statement from Rendy Reviews reads: “Anchored by Moore and Portman’s “mother-off” warfare, Melton’s breath-taking performance, and Burch’s expertly toned screenplay, Todd Haynes’ May December is remarkable.”

Article continues after ad

“Todd Haynes’s May December is a demented, fever dream-esque Nancy Meyers film full of deviously delicious performances by its three stars and a slick script from Samy Burch” another reviewer posted.

Article continues after ad

May December is currently available to stream on Netflix. You can check out our other Netflix hubs below:

Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | Chicken Run 2 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 | Heartstopper Season 3 | Virgin River Season 6