Pokémon Concierge: Everything we know about the stop-motion Netflix series

A brand new Pokémon series has been announced, with the new show marking a first-time collaboration between the franchise and Netflix as the two team up for a new stop-motion project, Pokémon Concierge, so here is everything we know so far.

With the beloved Pokémon anime finally coming to an end, Nintendo has begun exploring new ways to expand the franchise and delve into different methods and a way to tell the stories of the juggernaut universe that is the world of Pokémon.

As such, the company confirmed at the recent Pokémon Presents livestream that they will be developing a new stop-motion feature series with Netflix called Pokémon Concierge. For those curious about the new series, here is all you need to know.

Contents:

Pokémon Concierge release window: When is the show coming out?

Netflix Pokémon Concierge is a new Netflix series.

So far, all we know is that Nintendo’s newest collaboration with Netflix will be dropping on the streaming service in the near future. An exact date is yet to be revealed.

In a press release, Vice President of Netflix content in Asia, Minyoung Kim, said that “Netflix is looking forward to delighting fans in Japan and around the world with Pokémon Concierge, an entirely new visual and storytelling experience featuring groundbreaking stop-motion animation set in the Pokémon world in close collaboration with The Pokémon Company.

“We’re also excited to reveal this new series on Pokémon Day and provide fans with even more things to look forward to on this special holiday celebrating the popular franchise.”

However, be sure to check back in with this section as we update you on all the latest release date information.

Pokémon Concierge plot: What is the project about?

So far, there are very few details about the new Pokémon series will be about. Based off of the teaser trailer and general artwork style, it appears to be a much more relaxed and ambient experience than what fans may be used to from the main anime series.

The narrative will all be told through stop-motion animation created by Dwarf Studios. The main character is called Haru, a concierge at the Pokémon Resort. Haru, alongside her trusty Pokemon companion Psyduck, will be the focus of the story, the series centering around her interactions with the various Pokémon that pass through the resort.

Pokémon Concierge trailer: Is there a trailer for the new series?

Pokémon fans, you’re in luck. When the new series was announced, Netflix and Nintendo also provided a small but beautiful teaser trailer to go along with the verbal confirmation that the project was being done.

The teaser trailer can be viewed here:

