When is Pokemon Day 2023: Dates, events & Pokemon Presents

Pokemon Day 2023 is just around the corner, and fans will want to know when and where to check for potential updates about the franchise.

Pokemon Day is a special celebration set on the birthday of the beloved franchise. Every year, the day is filled with exciting news, live streams, project updates, and interesting facts about the franchise as a whole.

Many fans mark the day as a potential source of information on upcoming game releases or other exciting announcements. Last year’s Pokemon Day, players were treated to big news when Scarlet & Violet were revealed. Because the new Gen is only a few months old, many are looking toward possible DLC announcements this year instead of a new game.

However, it is also possible other titles in the series could get announced. New Let’s Go or Legends games have both been speculated, though there haven’t been any teasers, updates, or information from developers to help encourage the rumors.

Below is everything players need to know to tune in on Pokemon Day, what events to look forward to, and what livestreams could be announced ahead of time.

The Pokemon Company

When is Pokemon Day 2023?

Pokemon Day is always on February 27 and is considered a full-day celebration. In the past, announcements have also been made on the days prior.

A Pokemon Presents could air on Pokemon Day 2023

Last year, a Pokemon Presents live stream occurred on February 27. The Presents aired big Pokemon News like the free DLC for Legends: Arceus, as well as the announcement trailer for Scarlet & Violet.

It is possible that another live stream will air during 2023, offering players a glimpse at what could be coming both later this year, and potentially next year, for the franchise.

Events for Pokemon Day 2023

Currently, no official events have been announced by The Pokemon Company for this year. However, the official website will likely begin announcing big events or celebrations as the day gets closer.

This guide will continue to update as Pokemon Day 2023 gets closer. Hopefully, there will be plenty of exciting new announcements to look forward to as the weather starts to warm up.