What will Jennifer Lawrence’s next movie be? These are all of her upcoming movies, including which one will likely be released next.

After a slight break from Hollywood following what she called overexposure, Lawrence became the comeback kid with a string of new movies that were very well-received.

Don’t Look Up, Causeway, and No Hard Feelings saw her back in her natural habitat and away from blue X-Men body paint.

Having rose to fame with her lead role in The Hunger Games — which are her best movies if you ask us — her stock is rising yet again. Here are Jennifer Lawrence’s next movies.

Article continues after ad

What is Jennifer Lawrence’s next movie?

Jennifer Lawrence’s next movie hasn’t been confirmed but will probably be Mob Girl, a crime movie. She’ll play the real-life Arlyne Brickman, a prominent mobster’s girlfriend who became a police informant and testified against the powerful Colombo crime family.

Lionsgate Jennifer Lawrence has multiple announced projects, but it’s unclear which ones will be released.

Currently in pre-production, it’s based on the true-crime story ‘Mob Girl: A Woman’s Life in the Underworld’ written in 1992 by Teresa Carpenter and adapted by Angela Burnett. Lawrence will also produce, which indicates her strong interest and the higher likelihood of it coming to fruition. The project was announced in 2019.

Article continues after ad

What else is Jennifer Lawrence working on?

East of Eden, Burial Rites, Sue, and Die, My Love are the other new movies Jennifer Lawrence is working on. All are in very early stages of development and some may not even come out.

Article continues after ad

Jennifer Lawrence’s next movies:

Mob Girl

East of Eden

Die, My Love

Sue

Burial Rites

East of Eden

East of Eden is a remake of the 1955 James Dean movie. Originally based on John Steinbeck’s book, the story follows two families: the Hamiltons and the Trasks. Lawrence will play Cathy Ames, the wife of the main character Adam Trask. Gary Ross, who directed the first The Hunger Games movie, will direct the remake.

Die, My Love

Perhaps the most exciting of Jennifer Lawrence’s upcoming projects is Lynne Ramsay’s Die, My Love. The movie will feature a woman with psychosis living in remote France. The screenplay is written by Ramsay and based on the book of the same name by Ariana Harwicz. Ramsay made one of the best dramas about mental illness of the last decade, You Were Never Really Here, so the ingredients look great on this one.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Sue

Sue is a biopic about the Hollywood talent agent Sue Mengers. Mengers was renowned for representing famous actors like Burt Reynolds, Steve McQueen, and Barbara Streisand throughout the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s. The movie will be co-directed by Paolo Sorrentino and Morgan Spurlock.

Burial Rites

Burial Rites was announced in 2017 and will be helmed by Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino. Should it go ahead, Lawrence will star in the drama based on Hannah Kent’s novel. She will play Agnes, a woman charged with murdering her employer in 1820s Iceland. Like Lawrence’s other upcoming projects, it hasn’t started filming yet. Guadagnino has a busy few years ahead of him with other films, so it may stay in development hell or be delayed.

Article continues after ad

While we’re waiting to see Jennifer Lawrence’s next movie, find out where to stream The Hunger Games movies if you’re in the mood for a rewatch. Or for a different flavor, check out the best new movies streaming this month. You can also read our No Hard Feelings review to see if it’s worth watching.