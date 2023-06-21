No Hard Feelings review: Even Jennifer Lawrence can’t get this movie up

No Hard Feelings doesn’t go as hard as it could and should, with only Jennifer Lawrence bringing anything substantial.

The raunchy comedy hasn’t been a cinema staple in a while, and neither has Jennifer Lawrence. So when the trailer for new flick No Hard Feelings dropped, naturally people were excited.

It’s set to be the R-rated comedy of the summer, with raunchy gags and two coming-of-age stories for Lawrence’s character – who has arrested development – and her co-star, who is playing an actual teenager.

Article continues after ad

This movie has seemed to be one of the most anticipated flicks of the year, and a theorized star vehicle for Lawrence. But like her character in this film, she needs a new ride. Let’s get into it, but first, a warning: Slight spoilers for No Hard Feelings!

Humor goes out with a fizzle, not a bang

Let’s start with the elephant in the room: this comedy movie is not that funny.

The jokes all seem to feel like they came from a first draft. There’s some that work, specifically when they’re fast-paced, and if you’re a fan of shock and raunch in comedies there’s a certain nude beach scene that may scratch that itch. But most jokes lumber on for far too long, with no real punchline.

Article continues after ad

There’s a lack of comedic creativity, and for the most part our leads are the only ones with funny personalities. The supporting cast lacks any quirks that would make them the least bit humorous, with the teen characters in particular coming off as unfairly insufferable. Some have potential, such as Percy’s old nanny, played by Kyle Mooney, who’s proven on SNL that he can be hilarious. But he’s only given two short scenes, wasting any potential he had.

That’s the best way to describe the humor in No Hard feelings: wasted potential. The only laughs that connect are those involving physical comedy, with Lawrence, who plays Maddie, carrying said physicality very well.

Article continues after ad

Lawrence’s performance as a whole far outshines anyone else’s, and no doubt she will be the only thing that anyone remembers about this film. But while this proves what we already know – that she can carry a movie on her shoulders – it’s nothing revolutionary. Lawrence has shown in multiple interviews that she can be hilarious, which was how she became the darling of Hollywood back in the early 2010s. But judging by this film, she’s actually funnier off-screen than on.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

To be fair, Andrew Barth Feldman, who plays the young Percy, does manage to keep up in a number of comedic scenes, with his awkwardness coming across as endearing. He also gets a pretty good song number, though if you know the actor’s background in musical theatre, you were fully expecting that to happen.

Article continues after ad

Ultimately, a film with a plot as potentially uncomfortable as this needed better humor and performances from the whole cast to balance things out. Because this plot doesn’t manage to become any less uncomfortable.

All’s fair in sex and class – or is it?

Sony Pictures

To be fair to the movie, it does have more to say than bad jokes and awkward attempts at sex.

Through Maddie’s predicament, No Hard Feelings discusses the issues of class and gentrification and manages to do so compellingly enough that you strangely do find yourself rooting for Maddie to have sex with someone barely into adulthood.

Article continues after ad

However, while her relationship with Percy progresses at a satisfying enough pace, said sex scenes ultimately feel awkward, and not in a funny way. There are points at which both parties are holding power over the other, that power being money or age, ultimately making any potential relationship they have, platonic or otherwise, icky to say the least.

The whole conflict of Percy’s helicopter parents (played by Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti) isn’t pushed far enough to warrant the conclusion its given, as they seem easily able to give Percy the space he needs throughout the film. And while Maddie, who is in cahoots with said parents, is overall the traitor in their relationship, the movie’s emotional climax has Percy nearing incel territory, which is a sure-fire way to diminish any likeability for the character. It doesn’t help that Barth Feldman can’t muster up the acting chops required to give himself a compelling arc. And while we know Lawrence can, she’s not given the best writing to work with.

Article continues after ad

No Hard Feelings review score: 2/5

While this movie and its actors have potential, you’ll likely find yourself cringing more than laughing. At the very least, the Montauk coastal setting makes for some nice scenery, which you get closer views of during the movie’s credits. But overall, it might just be worth heading to the beach instead of the cinema.

No Hard Feelings is now in cinemas. Check out our other coverage of the film below: