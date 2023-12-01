A bonkers Nicolas Cage thriller movie with a less-than-desirable Rotten Tomatoes score is climbing the Netflix Top 10 chart.

Though he might loathe it himself, Nicolas Cage is the most memeable actor on the planet, primarily due to his wildly eclectic and often eccentric choice of roles and performances.

His career is a kaleidoscope of characters ranging from the deeply intense to the absurdly over-the-top, with Wild at Heart, Face/Off, Deadfall, The Wicker Man, and Vampire’s Kiss serving just a few of his most bonkers appearances. Who else can forget the time he taught us the alphabet in the Cagiest way possible?

Sure, he’s had a few flops over the years, but much like other critically panned movies that enjoy new life over on Netflix, a “Certified Rotten” thriller starring Cage has hit the streamer’s Top 10 chart.

Bonkers “rotten” Nicolas Cage thriller climbs Netflix chart

The 2019 movie Primal, which stars Nicolas Cage as a big game hunter named Frank Walsh, is currently number six in the Netflix Top 10 movies chart in the US – despite only earning 38% from critics and 23% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

You can check out the full chart as it stands below:

Leo The Silencing The Secret: Dare to Dream Best. Christmas. Ever! Minions Primal Trolls Lone Survivor Dampyr Greater

Directed by Nick Powell, the synopsis reads: “When Frank Walsh (Cage), a hunter and collector of rare and exotic animals, bags a priceless white jaguar for a zoo, he figures it’ll be smooth sailing to a big payday.

“But the ship bearing Frank’s precious cargo has two predators caged in its hold: the cat, and a political assassin being extradited to the US.

“After the assassin breaks free – and then frees the jaguar – Frank feverishly stalks the ship’s cramped corridors in hot pursuit of his prey, right up until the thrilling, unpredictable climax.”

Among the various audience reviews, one person wrote: “Primal benefits greatly from not taking itself too seriously and giving Nicolas Cage some of the most Nicolas Cage lines ever written.”

But it didn’t get its 23% from nowhere. “The trailer got me so I gave it a shot. Now I realized I wasted 1.5 hours of my life,” said one, while another wrote: “I wish I could give it zero stars, it was just that bad.”

However, as we’ve seen happen time and again, the film is proving popular with Netflix subscribers after hitting the streaming platform. So if you’re in the mood for some Caginess, why not give it a shot.

Primal is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out more of our coverage below:

