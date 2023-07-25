Dead by Daylight has added Nicolas Cage as a playable survivor

Dead by Daylight has officially introduced Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage as a playable Survivor.

Dead by Daylight is no stranger to incorporating iconic Hollywood crossovers into its playable roster.

Over the years, the game has introduced several Survivors and Killers based on various Hollywood IPs, like Scream’s Ghost Face, Freddy Kreuger from Nightmare on Elm Street, and Evil Dead’s Ashley J. Williams.

Now, Dead by Daylight has added Nicolas Cage as part of its July 25 patch notes. Keep reading to learn about what perks you can use as the character.

Dead by Daylight adds playable Nic Cage

The game’s official Twitter account previously announced the National Treasure star’s eventual addition: “It’s the performance of a lifetime. Dead by Daylight: Nicolas Cage. Coming to a realm near you. Learn more on July 5th.”

The post also contained a 42-second teaser video which gave fans a brief glimpse of what Nic Cage will look like in-game, alongside a voiceover from the actor.

The teaser opens on a black screen as Cage says, “There’s nothing more powerful than imagination,” while flashes of a broken-down movie set appear on the screen.

“It can shape the fabric of reality, transforming everything you may think you know,” Cage continues, before appearing on screen in the Dead by Daylight style. Cage’s model then scowls at the camera before walking towards the screen as it fades to black.

In Dead by Daylight, Cage will have three perks: Dramaturgy, Scene Partner, and Plot Twist. To find out what each ability does, check out the game’s full patch notes here.

In addition to Cage, Dead by Daylight’s recent update also brought back the Greek Legends Collection and updated The Onryo Killer.

