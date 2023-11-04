Nicolas Cage was incredibly “frustrated” by his meme actor status

Nicolas Cage recently revealed that he was frustrated by the endless memes made from his various acting roles.

Nicolas Cage is one of the most beloved actors in the world, thanks to his ability to embody many unique characters.

Whether he’s stealing the Declaration of Independence or riding around on a motorcycle with a fiery head, Cage is not one to back down from a film.

This has worked a bit against his favor over the years, as the actor has become the center of many popular means. In a recent interview, Cage has revealed he’s not exactly thrilled about his meme status.

Cage wants fans to focus on the films, not the memes

Cage recently had a phone call interview with The Guardian as he was doing press for his latest film, Dream Scenario. The film follows a regular college professor who suddenly starts appearing in the dreams of millions of people.

During the interview, The Guardian asked Cage how he felt about being a living meme, as a lot of his most dramatic acting roles as become the perfect meme fodder.

“I might have been the first actor who went through a kind of meme-ification,” Cage said. “One person had cherrypicked from all these different movies where I was having meltdowns, but without any regard for how the character got to that place. I was frustrated because I didn’t know what people were taking from the movies other than that.”

Cage added, “I didn’t understand how to process what was happening. I got into acting because I was moved by film performance more than any other art form. I didn’t get into movies to become a meme. That was new. I made friends with it, but it was an adjustment.”

“I thought maybe they would compel someone to go back and look at the movies. But I had no control over it. The same thing happens with Paul in Dream Scenario: he has no control over this inexplicable phenomenon.”

