Underrated Russell Crowe thriller climbs Netflix top 10

Are you not entertained? An underrated Russell Crowe thriller from the 2010s has slowly climbed the Netflix top 10 chart.

There’s been a lot of movement on Netflix over the past few weeks. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swung onto the streaming platform and landed right at the top of the chart, only to be dethroned by one of the biggest horrors of 2023 – and it’s already reclaimed its position.

An infamous Tom Cruise flop somehow managed to sneak onto the chart alongside Ryan Reynolds’ The Change-Up, while shows like The Fall of the House of Usher and Bodies have made way for new releases like All the Light We Cannot See (which has a surprising Rotten Tomatoes score) and Blue Eye Samurai (which has been received very well by critics and audiences).

Ahead of the release of The Killer, the top 10 chart is an interesting place – especially with the addition of a Russell Crowe movie from 2010.

Russell Crowe’s The Next Three Days hits Netflix top 10 chart

The Next Three Days is currently sixth on the Netflix top 10. You can check out the full rundown of the chart as it stands below:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Insidious: The Red Door Sly Minions Locked In The Next Three Days NYAD 13 Going On 30 No Hard Feelings Legion

It stars Crowe as John Brennan, whose wife Lara (Elizabeth Banks) is sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her boss. Three years later, things are looking grim: her appeal falls through, her son (Ty Simpkins) won’t even look at her during visits, and she tries to take her own life.

But here’s the thing: she keeps saying she’s innocent, despite all the evidence indicating otherwise. So, John decides to try and break her out.

The movie, directed by Paul Haggis (responsible for the most notorious Best Picture winner in history, 2004’s Crash), is a remake of Pour Elle (Anything for Her), a 2008 French film. From a budget of $30 million, it grossed more than $67 million worldwide, amassing an extra $11 million in home media sales in the US alone – after all, this was the pre-streaming era.

It wasn’t a big hit with critics, with its Rotten Tomatoes score sitting on exactly 50%, but Netflix viewers have been lapping it up. “I just finished watching this movie The Next Three Days on @netflix. Perfect definition of how a man should go out for his woman,” one user wrote.

“The Next Three Days on Netflix 100/10!!!” another tweeted. “The Next Three Days on Netflix is so good,” a third wrote. “The Next Three Days is one dope movie on Netflix,” a fourth tweeted.

The Next Three Days is streaming on Netflix now.

