Netflix is a Joke Festival 2024: Tickets, presale, lineup & more

Netflix is a Joke Festival 2024: Tickets, presale, lineup & moreNetflix
Here’s everything you need to know about the Netflix is a Joke Festival 2024, from where to buy tickets and presale info to the star-studded comedy lineup and more.
Hannah Gadsby, Dave Chappelle, Ali Wong, John Mulaney, and James Acaster are just a few of the stand-up comedians who have featured in their own Netflix specials. In 2023, the category shows no signs of slowing, with sets from Chris Rock, Kountry Wayne, and Shane Gillis earning widespread acclaim.
But what would happen if you got all of the world’s biggest comics together in one place for an epic 11-day event? Enter Netflix is a Joke Festival, a comedy marathon of over 300 shows across dozens of venues.
Netflix Is a Joke Fest is once again returning to Los Angeles in 2024, so here’s everything you need to know, including the lineup, dates, and where to get tickets.
Netflix is a Joke Festival 2024 tickets and presale
Netflix is a Joke Fest takes place on May 2 to May 12, 2024, with tickets being available to buy from 10am PT on December 15, 2023. Presale starts at 10am PT on December 14, 2023.
With over 300 live stand-up shows, special events, table reads, sketches, and more, across more than 35 venues in LA, the ticket prices understandably vary.
Thankfully, you can find the schedule for the full fest here. If you click on the event you’re interested in, it will take you through to the landing page, where you can find details on the event and a link to buy tickets.
There are also presale codes available, which you can find more about on Ticketmaster’s Netflix is a Joke Fest 2024 page here.
Netflix is a Joke Festival 2024 line-up
The line-up for Netflix is a Joke Festival 2024 is no joke, with the biggest names in comedy all coming together for the event, including Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Sarah Silverman, Jerry Seinfelt, Ali Wong, and so many more. Take a look:
- Ali Wong
- Atsuko Okatsuka
- Anthony Jeselnik
- Bert Kreischer
- Beth Stelling
- Bill Burr
- Brett Goldstein
- Cedric the Entertainer
- Celeste Barber
- Chelsea Handler
- Chris Rock
- Craig Robinson
- Daniel Tosh
- Dane Cook
- David Letterman
- Demetri Martin
- Deon Cole
- Earthquake
- Fortune Feimster
- Hannah Berner
- Hannah Gadsby
- Heather McMahan
- Iliza Shlesinger
- Jason Mantzoukas
- Jeff Ross
- Jerry Seinfeld
- Jessi Klein
- Jessica Kirson
- Joel Kim Booster
- John Mulaney
- Jon Stewart
- Jim Gaffigan
- Jim Jefferies
- Jimmy Carr
- Justin Willman
- Katherine Ryan
- Katt Williams
- Kevin Hart
- Kountry Wayne
- Kumail Nanjiani
- Leanne Morgan
- Leslie Jones
- Luenell
- Mae Martin
- Mark Normand
- Marlon Wayans
- Matteo Lane
- Matt Rife
- Maya Rudolph
- Michelle Buteau
- Mike Birbiglia
- Mike Epps
- Moshe Kasher
- Natasha Leggero
- Nate Bargatze
- Nicole Byer
- Nick Kroll
- Nikki Glaser
- Patton Oswalt
- Phil Rosenthal
- Rachel Bloom
- Ralph Barbosa
- Ronny Chieng
- Roy Wood Jr
- Ryan Hamilton
- Sam Jay
- Sarah Silverman
- Sebastian Maniscalco
- Seth Rogen
- Shane Gillis
- Sheng Wang
- Stavros Halkias
- Taylor Tomlinson
- Tim Dillon
- Tim Robinson
- Tom Brady
- Tom Papa
- Tom Segura
- Trevor Noah
- Vir Das
- Wanda Sykes
- Will Smith (the Dodger)
And if that weren’t enough, more headliners are set to be announced in the New Year.
Netflix is a Joke Festival 2024 venues
And if the line-up weren’t enough, the venue list is similarly packed, featuring some of LA’s most famous landmarks alongside historic comedy venues. Included in the list are:
- The Hollywood Bowl
- The Forum
- Hollywood Palladium
- The Greek Theatre
- The Wiltern
- The Dolby
- The Montalbán
- YouTube Theater
- The Orpheum Theatre
- The Theatre at Ace Hotel
- The Avalon
- Largo
- Pantages
- Wilshire Ebell
- Palace Theatre
- The Belasco
- Troubadour
- The Regent Theater
- The Bourbon Room
- Dynasty Typewriter
- The Elysian Theater
- Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
- The Egyptian
- Hotel Cafe
- Westside Comedy Theater
- Laugh Factory
- Hollywood Improv
- The Comedy Store
- Miracle Theater
With so much to choose from, the only job you’ve got on your hands is deciding who you want to go see and when.
Netflix is a Joke Festival 2024 takes place May 2 to May 12, 2024. You can read more of our Netflix coverage below:
Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | Stranger Things Season 5 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 | Heartstopper Season 3 | Virgin River Season 6 | Lift