Netflix is a Joke Festival 2024: Tickets, presale, lineup & more

Here’s everything you need to know about the Netflix is a Joke Festival 2024, from where to buy tickets and presale info to the star-studded comedy lineup and more.

Hannah Gadsby, Dave Chappelle, Ali Wong, John Mulaney, and James Acaster are just a few of the stand-up comedians who have featured in their own Netflix specials. In 2023, the category shows no signs of slowing, with sets from Chris Rock, Kountry Wayne, and Shane Gillis earning widespread acclaim.

But what would happen if you got all of the world’s biggest comics together in one place for an epic 11-day event? Enter Netflix is a Joke Festival, a comedy marathon of over 300 shows across dozens of venues.

Netflix Is a Joke Fest is once again returning to Los Angeles in 2024, so here’s everything you need to know, including the lineup, dates, and where to get tickets.

Netflix is a Joke Festival 2024 tickets and presale

Netflix is a Joke Fest takes place on May 2 to May 12, 2024, with tickets being available to buy from 10am PT on December 15, 2023. Presale starts at 10am PT on December 14, 2023.

With over 300 live stand-up shows, special events, table reads, sketches, and more, across more than 35 venues in LA, the ticket prices understandably vary.

Thankfully, you can find the schedule for the full fest here. If you click on the event you’re interested in, it will take you through to the landing page, where you can find details on the event and a link to buy tickets.

There are also presale codes available, which you can find more about on Ticketmaster’s Netflix is a Joke Fest 2024 page here.

Netflix is a Joke Festival 2024 line-up

The line-up for Netflix is a Joke Festival 2024 is no joke, with the biggest names in comedy all coming together for the event, including Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Sarah Silverman, Jerry Seinfelt, Ali Wong, and so many more. Take a look:

Ali Wong

Atsuko Okatsuka

Anthony Jeselnik

Bert Kreischer

Beth Stelling

Bill Burr

Brett Goldstein

Cedric the Entertainer

Celeste Barber

Chelsea Handler

Chris Rock

Craig Robinson

Daniel Tosh

Dane Cook

David Letterman

Demetri Martin

Deon Cole

Earthquake

Fortune Feimster

Hannah Berner

Hannah Gadsby

Heather McMahan

Iliza Shlesinger

Jason Mantzoukas

Jeff Ross

Jerry Seinfeld

Jessi Klein

Jessica Kirson

Joel Kim Booster

John Mulaney

Jon Stewart

Jim Gaffigan

Jim Jefferies

Jimmy Carr

Justin Willman

Katherine Ryan

Katt Williams

Kevin Hart

Kountry Wayne

Kumail Nanjiani

Leanne Morgan

Leslie Jones

Luenell

Mae Martin

Mark Normand

Marlon Wayans

Matteo Lane

Matt Rife

Maya Rudolph

Michelle Buteau

Mike Birbiglia

Mike Epps

Moshe Kasher

Natasha Leggero

Nate Bargatze

Nicole Byer

Nick Kroll

Nikki Glaser

Patton Oswalt

Phil Rosenthal

Rachel Bloom

Ralph Barbosa

Ronny Chieng

Roy Wood Jr

Ryan Hamilton

Sam Jay

Sarah Silverman

Sebastian Maniscalco

Seth Rogen

Shane Gillis

Sheng Wang

Stavros Halkias

Taylor Tomlinson

Tim Dillon

Tim Robinson

Tom Brady

Tom Papa

Tom Segura

Trevor Noah

Vir Das

Wanda Sykes

Will Smith (the Dodger)

And if that weren’t enough, more headliners are set to be announced in the New Year.

Netflix is a Joke Festival 2024 venues

And if the line-up weren’t enough, the venue list is similarly packed, featuring some of LA’s most famous landmarks alongside historic comedy venues. Included in the list are:

The Hollywood Bowl

The Forum

Hollywood Palladium

The Greek Theatre

The Wiltern

The Dolby

The Montalbán

YouTube Theater

The Orpheum Theatre

The Theatre at Ace Hotel

The Avalon

Largo

Pantages

Wilshire Ebell

Palace Theatre

The Belasco

Troubadour

The Regent Theater

The Bourbon Room

Dynasty Typewriter

The Elysian Theater

Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

The Egyptian

Hotel Cafe

Westside Comedy Theater

Laugh Factory

Hollywood Improv

The Comedy Store

Miracle Theater

With so much to choose from, the only job you’ve got on your hands is deciding who you want to go see and when.

Netflix is a Joke Festival 2024 takes place May 2 to May 12, 2024. You can read more of our Netflix coverage below:

