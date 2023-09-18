Chris Rock had to attend counseling after Oscars slap

Leslie Jones has revealed that Chris Rock had to attend counseling after the infamous slap by Will Smith at the Oscars.

The Oscars are usually a pretty quiet affair – except for a few notable moments when the winners of certain awards are revealed.

However, the 2022 Oscars were anything but quiet, as Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada.

The moment was seen around the world and the two men have stayed in public discourse. Now, it’s been revealed that Rock had to seek help after the event.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Rock attended counseling after public slap at the Oscars

While speaking with People, former SNL cast member Leslie Jones watched the moment from home stating, “It made me so infuriated. You don’t know that I was going to jump in my car and roll up there. I was so fucking mad on so many levels.”

Jones also noted that the experience was “humiliating” for Rock and explained, “It really affected him. People need to understand his daughters, his parents, saw that. He had to go to counseling with his daughters.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Chris Rock did a fucking joke.” She added, “I know Will, too… I was like, you couldn’t handle that shit afterwards. This is the Oscars. The whole world is watching.”

Article continues after ad

Jones believes that Smith could’ve fixed the incident by addressing Rock in his Best Actor acceptance speech. The comedian even thought of what Smith should’ve said, “‘I shouldn’t have did that. Bring Chris out. I can not accept the Oscar right now because that was f—ing wrong.'”

Article continues after ad

However, Jones said the one good thing that came out of the experience is that Rock managed to take his pain and turn it into a stand-up special titled Selective Outrage.

“Everybody got pissed off about him doing a special. That’s what comedians do,” Jones explained, “Instead of us going crazy we fucking go talk about it on the fucking stage. Thank God we’ve got the stage.”

Article continues after ad

For more TV and movie coverage, click here.