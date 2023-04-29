Where to watch John Mulaney’s specials – are they on streaming?

John Mulaney’s new special just landed on Netflix, so here’s where you can watch the rest of his specials and if they’re on streaming.

John Mulaney is one of the most well-known comedians from this decade, and especially among younger viewers. His jokes range from political to self-deprecating, and his specific way of presenting and talking – he always seems to appear like a mid-century radio host – has made him an icon in the comedy community.

His most recent special, Baby J, is out now, and is the former SNL writer’s return to the stage after a stint at rehab. This special is already spreading over social media, with many fans wondering where they can watch it.

Well, here we have a handy guide for where you can find Baby J on streaming, along with all the specials that John Mulaney has done over his decade-long career – not including his guest appearances on other comedy shows or his time as comedic relief character Peter Porker in 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse. Check the list out below.

Comedy Central Presents: John Mulaney (2009)

Where to watch: Comedy Central, Paramount+, Amazon Prime

Special Synopsis: John Mulaney gains a new perspective on adulthood and reveals what he’s learned from watching way too many episodes of Law & Order.

Why you should watch: While it’s odd seeing Mulaney in anything but a full suit, this special shows that Mulaney himself was about to become something special. If you’re wondering where you can watch his “What’s New Pussycat” bit – which is still hilarious over a decade later – then this is the special you’re looking for.

John Mulaney: New In Town (2012)

Where to watch: Netflix and Paramount+

Special Synopsis: Stand-up comedian John Mulaney tackles such red-hot topics as quicksand, Motown singers and an elderly man he once met in a bathroom.

Why you should watch: This special is arguably Mulaney’s most well-known special. From his “The one thing you can’t replace” bit, to his “He’s got feminine hips” gag, there’s no end to the quotes and punchlines you’ve likely already heard. And Mulaney’s jokes get better the more you hear them, so even if you know the special word-for-word, there’s no reason not to watch it again.

John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid (2015)

Where to watch: Netflix

Special Synopsis: Armed with boyish charm and a sharp wit, the former SNL writer offers sly takes on marriage, his beef with babies and the time he met Bill Clinton.

Why you should watch: As his first official Netflix special, The Comeback Kid is a build on New in Town, as Mulaney gets more personal and just as funny. He sticks to his classic rapid fire speech and self-deprecations, and as he becomes bigger, the audience gets more appreciative of his punchlines, making for a fun time overall.

Oh, Hello On Broadway (2017)

Where to watch: Netflix

Special Synopsis: Two delusional geriatrics reveal curious pasts, share a love of tuna and welcome a surprise guest in this filming of the popular Broadway comedy show.

Why you should watch: This special differs quite a bit from the others, as it co-stars Nick Kroll, and also features appearances from Steve Martin and Matthew Broderick. The main pair pretend to be old men, and bounce off each other brilliantly as they host a sort of variety show onstage while on, you guessed it, Broadway.

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City (2018)

Where to watch: Netflix

Special Synopsis: John Mulaney relays stories from his childhood and SNL, eviscerates the value of college and laments getting older in this electric comedy special.

Why you should watch: This special won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, and it deserved it. Featuring great observational humor and the classic “There’s a horse in the hospital” bit, Mulaney states everything with his hilarious 1940s-esque inflection and shows how despite him being onscreen for almost a decade, his jokes aren’t anywhere near stopping.

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (2019)

Where to watch: Netflix

Special Synopsis: John Mulaney and his kid pals tackle existential topics for all ages with catchy songs, comedy sketches and special guests in a nostalgic variety special.

Why you should watch: This Primetime Emmy Award-nominated special, which was released on Christmas Eve, shows how Mulaney is one of the few adult comedians that can work with children. His other special guests include the star-studded likes of Jake Gyllenhaal, David Byrne, and Natasha Lyonne, meaning that there’s bound to be someone you like on screen.

John Mulaney: Baby J (2023)

Where to watch: Netflix

Special Synopsis: A chaotic intervention. An action-packed stay in rehab. After a weird couple of years, John Mulaney comes out swinging in his return to the stage.

Why you should watch: This special is Mulaney’s return to form, after a number of years with controversy surrounding him. The special tackles the idea of public persona, and Mulaney doesn’t hide from the darkness or his faults. Instead, he laughs at them, and invites you to laugh too.

That’s everything we know about how to stream John Mulaney’s specials. For more of our TV and Movies coverage, click here.