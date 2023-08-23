Kountry Wayne’s upcoming Netflix comedy special has received its release date – so, here’s when the hilarious new stand-up sesh will be available for streaming.

Netflix has invested heavily in stand-up comedy over the years, releasing a variety of specials featuring both established and emerging comedians from around the world. Hannah Gadsby, Dave Chappelle, Ali Wong, John Mulaney, and James Acaster are just a few of the stand-up legends who have featured in their own Netflix specials.

And let’s not forget Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage, which saw him address that Will Smith Oscars slap a year after it unfolded.

Now fans are looking to the future with the upcoming special from YouTuber-turned-comedian Wayne “Kountry Wayne” Colley – here’s what you need to know about when it drops on Netflix.

When is the Kountry Wayne comedy special on Netflix?

Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer drops on Netflix on September 19.

Although the streamer is yet to announce the exact time it will arrive, it’ll likely follow Netflix’s usual time zone pattern, which is as follows:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

We’ll be sure to update this space when the exact release time is announced.

What is Kountry Wayne Netflix comedy special about?

Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer on Netflix features a stand-up comedy set from Wayne Colley, better known by his stage name Kountry Wayne, filmed at the Warner Theatre in Washington DC.

As per Deadline: “The special has the rising star comic meditate on everything from fatherhood to gender dynamics and faith. It’s directed by Jeff Tomsic, who in addition to the 2018 feature comedy Tag and shows like Idiotsitter, has helmed specials for everyone from Bert Kreischer (Razzle Dazzle, Hey Big Boy) to Steve Rannazzisi (Breaking Dad), Kurt Metzger (White Precious) and the late Norm Macdonald (the 3x Emmy-nominated Nothing Special).”

The outlet went on to say that Wayne is “one of the most in-demand touring comedians in the country,” having embarked on a 37-city tour titled ‘Help Is On The Way’, following on from his successful ‘Straight Out The Mud’ 2022 tour.

Earlier this year, Wayne – who shares comedy skits on his YouTube channel – released his debut book, also titled ‘Help Is On The Way’. The logline reads: “Find your hustle without losing your soul.

“Comedic superstar and internet entrepreneur Kountry Wayne made it to the top with a little bit of faith, a lot of perseverance, and a fearless commitment to his own success. Now he’s here to help you do the same.”

It’s safe to say Wayne is excited for his upcoming Netflix special, as are his fans. Taking to Instagram, he shared a promo shot while writing: “It’s official! My special A WOMAN’S PRAYER is coming to Netflix on September 19! Get Ready!”

