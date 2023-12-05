Netflix viewers slam “incest” scene in new family friendly movie

Netflix just released a new family friendly movie in time for the holiday season, and while it’s already high up on the top 10 chart, some fans have been left feeling perturbed by an “incest” scene.

May December has been one of the biggest movie drops of Netflix this month, starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore in a film about a married couple who, years after their notorious tabloid romance, must confront their past when a Hollywood actress comes knocking at their door.

Between a well written script and an esteemed cast, May December has received an excellent Rotten Tomatoes score of 92% from the critics. And while audiences have rated it 79%, some are questioning the more disturbing moments in the film, including a shocking “trauma response” scene.

Now, a lighthearted, family-friendly comedy flick might not sound like it bears any similarity to Todd Haynes’ adult romance-drama, but there’s one scene that has left numerous viewers feeling just as uneasy.

Netflix viewers slam “incest” scene in Family Switch

Family Switch is about a family who switch bodies with each other during a rare planetary alignment – think Freaky Friday, only parents Jess (Jennifer Garner) and Bill (Ed Helms) swap with their children, CC (Emma Myers) and Wyatt (Brady Noon).

Hilarious hijinks ensue, except for one scene in which sister and brother CC and Wyatt, while in their parents’ bodies, are urged to kiss in front of Jess and Bill’s friends, who have grown suspicious.

Although the kiss is far from an intimate moment, the fact that it’s in there at all hasn’t been received too well. “The incest in Family Switch was NOT needed,” said one on X/Twitter, while another wrote: “The random incest in Family Switch caught me so off guard.”

A third added: “Netflix’s movie Family Switch has implied incest. @netflix How did that advance the plot? And why would you put this in a holiday movie marketed as family friendly?” And a fourth said: “That weird kiss between the siblings in Family Switch wasn’t it.”

A fifth chimed in: “Family Switch marks a real low point body-swap comedies as it steals from all others before it without compunction. But you can thank your lucky stars they don’t go for the lowest hanging fruit: incest jokes.

“Just kidding. Those are there. I had you.”

Not everyone hates the movie, however, including this person who said: “Definitely not an absolute cracker and low on the festive feel, but good, shallow PG fun. There’s even a Jennifer Garner fart joke.”

Another wrote: “This was a surprisingly good family Christmas movie, genuinely laughed pretty hard a few times, a story we’ve all heard before but done in a unique and really fun way, a perfect feel good movie for Christmas time.”

Family Switch is on Netflix now, and you can check out more of our Netflix coverage below:

