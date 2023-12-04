Carol director Todd Haynes is back with another thwarted love classic in May December, with one scene leaving viewers speechless at a shocking “trauma response.”

Starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, the official synopsis for May December reads: “Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance, a married couple buckle under the pressure when a Hollywood actress meets them to do research for a film about their past.”

Though the scandal itself is entirely fictional, it’s thought that the narrative takes some level of inspiration from the real-life 1997 scandal involving teacher Mary Kay Letourneau.

With May December now streaming on Netflix, some viewers have been left shocked by one scene showcasing an obvious “trauma response.”

Shocking “trauma response” in May December leaves viewers speechless

When Elizabeth (Portman) and Gracie (Moore) take Gracie’s daughter Mary (Elizabeth Yu) shopping for a graduation dress in May December, Gracie offers up some bizarre feedback, prompting viewers to be shocked at her “trauma response.”

While Mary tries on a number of dresses but adores one that shows off her arms, Gracie is heard saying: “Oh Mary, I wanna commend you for being so brave and showing your arms like that.

“That’s something I always wished I could do when I was your age. Just not care about these unrealistic beauty standards.”

Unsurprisingly, Mary ends up plumping for a dress that covers her arms, much to Gracie’s delight.

“I never recovered after this,” one viewer posted on X/Twitter after watching the scene in shock.

“The loudest gasp of the entire film for me,” another added, with the original poster chiming in: “Just an immediate trauma response, tbh.”

“It was so crushing how she changed to a dress with sleeves after this,” a third viewer said.

Not only does the graduation ceremony remain a sticking point for Gracie over the course of the movie, but she continually projects her own issues and insecurities onto her family in other ways. For Elizabeth, this is key in forming her opinion both on Gracie and her marriage in May December.

“Literally just told my wife about this scene like two minutes ago and how horrible it is to see play out. The audience at my showing all gasped. Grrrrr…” another viewer added.

“Just traumatic to watch. To this day my mother doesn’t understand why I hate going shopping with her,” one viewer also stated.

May December is available to stream on Netflix now. You can check out more of our coverage below:

