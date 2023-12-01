New Natalie Portman movie hits near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes

When it comes to Rotten Tomatoes merging with Netflix, the results are always unpredictable – but Natalie Portman’s latest movie is already cooking up a storm.

Most recently, Nicolas Cage’s “rotten” film Primal has been seen making moves in the Netflix top 10 chart, while new original hit All the Light We Cannot See tanked on Rotten Tomatoes’ rankings.

Shows such as Squid Game: The Challenge and recently added Young Sheldon continue to strike the balance, performing well in both reviews and on the streaming platform.

One new Netflix addition looks to join the ranks, with Natalie Portman’s latest movie hitting a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Natalie Portman’s new movie hits near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes

Natalie Portman’s new movie May December has ranked as Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with a score of 92% on the Tomatometer. The movie also has an audience score of 93%.

May December’s official synopsis reads: “Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance, a married couple buckle under the pressure when a Hollywood actress meets them to do research for a film about their past.”

Though the scandal presented in May December is completely made up, some believe it to be loosely related to the 1997 scandal involving Mary Kay Letourneau.

The movie had its premiere at Cannes Film Festival back in May of this year before being picked up by Netflix for North American audiences and Sky Cinema for UK viewers. Natalie Portman also served as a producer on the project.

“Moore and Portman inject the movie with wattage, dramatic heft, and a push-pull dynamic associated with immovable objects and irresistible forces. Melton gives May December its slow-burn tragedy. It’s why the film wounds the way it does,” David Fear for Rolling Stone commented.

“May December is a satire of true crime and our fascination with tabloid criminality, of how the worst of human behavior can be exploited as entertainment, but mostly, it’s a chance to watch a trio of great performances that draw us into this uneasy story,” Richard Crouse also added.

Over on social media, fans are also hyped for the new Natalie Portman movie, releasing on Netflix on December 1.

“Can’t recommend this movie enough,” one fan posted, with another adding: “Watch. This. Movie.”

“Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, and Charles Melton make a stellar lineup,” a third weighed in.

May December is available to stream on US Netflix now, and you can check out more of our coverage below:

