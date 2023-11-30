Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms top-line the new festive body-swap comedy Family Switch just in time for the holiday season, but is it streaming?

The body-swap comedy is a tried-and-tested winner for Hollywood, with the likes of Vice Versa, All of Me, and a pair of Freaky Fridays all hitting big.

McG has directed a new take on the genre, set at Christmas, and based on the book ‘Bedtime For Mommy’ by Amy Krouse-Rosenthal.

The movie stars Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms as the protagonist parents, while Emma Myers and Brady Noon play the children with whom they swap.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Family Switch – is it streaming?

Yes, Family Switch is streaming. The family comedy dropped on Netflix today, November 30, 2023.

Article continues after ad

The movie’s official synopsis is as follows: “Jess and Bill Walker are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout?”

Article continues after ad

Is Family Switch good?

With Family Switch now streaming, reviews are out, and the reaction thus far is pretty mixed.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Deadline states: “A game cast includes Garner and Helms appearing to have a blast, and the appealing Myers and Noon joining them in adopting the ideal physicality to pull this all off but also the smarts not to let it sail over the top… This is just pure family fun, nothing more. But thankfully, nothing less.“

Article continues after ad

The New York Times says: “Family Switch carries a surprisingly raunchy streak given its source material. But seeing that it’s directed by McG (Charlie’s Angels, The Babysitter), the gross-out humor shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The real nail in the coffin is the film’s messaging about the power of family, which is about as tacked-on and stilted as they come – hardly a shock in light of the rest of the Netflix holiday movie lineup.”

Article continues after ad

The Hollywood Reporter writes: “Only twice did I actually laugh out loud during the 100-minute movie: once during a 13 Going on 30 reference that provided a welcome glint of self-awareness from a film that otherwise demonstrates no interest in trying anything new with the formula it’s following; and once during an argument about freeways that registered as the most authentically Angeleno moment in a story that involves multiple trips to the Griffith Observatory.”

Article continues after ad

Family Switch is now streaming on Netflix, and you can check out more of our coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | Stranger Things Season 5 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 | Heartstopper Season 3 | Virgin River Season 6