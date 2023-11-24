A recent sitcom has just been added to Netflix, meaning one of the biggest TV shows in the world is now available on the streamer.

Netflix increasingly specializes in creating its own content, with shows like House of Cards, Narcos, and Stranger Things. And movies like The Grey Man, Red Notice, and David Fincher’s The Killer, which dropped last week.

But the streamer has also expanded and extended its catalog by licensing content from other sources, with the likes of Seinfeld, Community, The Good Place, Ugly Betty, and Arrested Development all popping up at various times on the service.

And one such show – a hugely popular sitcom – has been added to Netflix in the US, Australia, and the UK this week.

One of the biggest TV shows in the world is now on Netflix

Young Sheldon – the beloved Bing Bang Theory prequel – launched on Netflix today.

CBS

Created by Chuck Lorre and Stephen Molaro, Young Sheldon premiered on CBS in September of 2017. It has since run for six seasons and 127 episodes. Though only the first five seasons are currently available on Netflix.

Set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the show revolves around the early years of The Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Lee Cooper, a child prodigy attending High School in East Texas.

Where Jim Parsons played the character in Big Bang, here he’s portrayed by Iain Armitage, though Parsons does participate via voiceover.

Other cast members include Zoe Perry (Mary Cooper), Lance Barber (George Cooper Sr.), Montana Jordan (Georgie Cooper Jr.), Reagan Revord (Missy Cooper), and Annie Potts (Connie Tucker).

While some famous faces have appeared in recurring roles, including Wallace Shawn (John Sturgis), Jason Alexander (Gene Lundy), Ed Begley Jr. (Grant Linkletter), Craig T. Nelson (Dale Ballard), Reba McEntire (June), and Mckenna Grace (Paige Swanson).

And in terms of guest stars, the likes of Ray Liotta, Penn and Teller, Stephen Hawking, David Hasselhoff, and Elon Musk have all popped up, with the latter appearing in a flash-forward to the future.

Work is currently underway on Season 7, which will debut on CBS in February 2024.

Young Sheldon Seasons 1-5 is now streaming on Netflix in multiple territories, and you can check out more of our coverage here, or via the below articles: