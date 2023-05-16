Michael J. Fox explains why Back to the Future reboot isn’t needed

The DeLorean can stay in the garage, as Michael J. Fox has opened up about why a Back to the Future reboot isn’t necessary.

Back to the Future became a global phenomenon when it first dropped in 1985, launching Fox into the A-list rankings and spawning two more sequels on Marty McFly’s time-traveling adventures with Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd).

But not long into the 1990s, Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, which would change the trajectory of his life and career forever. This was explored in the recent Apple TV documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, offering an intimate and honest look at Fox and his family.

Amid the release of this documentary, the actor has opened up about whether or not he’d ever consider a Back to the Future reboot – and, well, don’t hold your breath.

Michael J. Fox says Back to the Future reboot isn’t needed

In Variety’s latest cover story, Fox explained that he’s not up for starring in a Back to the Future reboot, and he doesn’t think that director and co-writer Robert Zemeckis or fellow scribe Bob Gale would be either.

“I’m not fanatical,” he told the outlet. “Do what you want. It’s your movie. I got paid already.”

Fox added: “I don’t think it needs to be [made]. I think Bob and Bob have been really smart about that. I don’t think it needs rebooting because are you going to clarify something? You’re going to find a better way to tell the story? I doubt it.”

In the age of constant reboots and remakes, fans of the franchise might consider this take to be rather refreshing. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Variety went on to ask if Fox was ever approached to return as Marty McFly after the trilogy finished with Back to the Future Part III in 1990.

“I’m sure somebody thought about it,” he replied. “But I was in the early stages of Parkinson’s at that point, so I don’t know that I would have wanted to take that on.

“Right after ‘Part Three’ had done well, there might have been conversations about it, but I never got involved in them.”

Christopher Lloyd is more game for a Back to the Future reboot

While it’s a hard no from Fox, Doc Brown star Christopher Lloyd isn’t totally closed off to the idea of a new Back to the Future movie, although he’s well aware that it’s unlikely – at least with the original crew.

“I would love to do a sequel, but I think Bob Zemeckis and [producer Steven] Spielberg felt that they told the story in the three episodes,” he told Variety. “But if somebody has a brilliant idea that would justify a fourth film it might happen.”

Speaking about his collaboration with Fox, Lloyd added: “There was a certain ease between us. I didn’t have to struggle to get there with Michael. There was never any conflict. It just fit.

“And it’s never stopped. I feel like we could go and do it again after all these years and not have to think about the relationship between Marty and Doc.”

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie is available to stream on AppleTV+ now. You can check out our other TV and Movie hubs below:

