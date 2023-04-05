Who does Christopher Lloyd play in The Mandalorian? Commissioner Helgait explained

Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd made a surprise cameo in Season 3 Episode 6 of The Mandalorian – here’s who he played and how he fits into the story.

Christopher Lloyd is an actor who improves everything he appears in. With his distinctive voice and look, he’s delivered memorable turns in the likes of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Clue, The Addams Family, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, and of course, the Back to the Future trilogy.

So it was fun seeing him pop up in a brief but key role during the latest Mandalorian, in an episode that also featured cameos from Jack Black and Lizzo.

So read on to find out exactly who Christopher Lloyd plays in the Star Wars series. But we’re going into detail, so BEWARE OF SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who does Christopher Lloyd play in The Mandalorian?

Christopher Lloyd plays a character called in Commissioner Helgait in The Mandalorian.

In Episode 6 of Season 3 of the show, Bo-Katan, Din, and Grogu visit a “domed paradise” on a planet called Plazir-15. But the people have a problem due to droids running amok.

Bo-Katan and Din are charged with the task of fixing that problem, and their first port of call is Commissioner Helgait, who oversees security under the dome while sitting in front of a giant bank of screens.

“There droids were all reprogrammed to serve the community from the stockpile of captured Imperial robotics,” he tells the visitors. “The droids reprogramming was a complete success. Until one day an isolated event.”

Helgait then shows them a series of “isolated events” in which droids malfunction and cause chaos. Before explaining why he can’t hit the fail-safe cut-off switch. He then sends them to “seek out and decommission any rogue droids until we can fix the problem.”

What happens to Commissioner Helgait?

Turns out, Commissioner Helgait is behind the trouble, programming the droids to disrupt and attack. When confronted, he threatens to transform the planet’s “docile workforce back into battle droids and unleash them upon the unsuspecting citizens of Plazir.”

He then explains his motives: “I didn’t give up to the corrupt Republic. I didn’t give up to the Empire. And I won’t give up to you… I support democracy. Count Dooku was a visionary. He was cut short in his prime by the Jedi enforcer…”

Before he can finish the speech, Bo-Katan blasts him, paralysing Commissioner Helgait. He’s then sentenced – by The Duchess – to live in exile on the moon of Paraqaat.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episodes 1-6 are available to stream now. Check out our other coverage here.