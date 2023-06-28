David Corenswet doesn’t want “dark, gritty” Superman like Henry Cavill

Before he was tapped as DC’s new Superman, David Corenswet said it was his dream to play the Man of Steel – but also that he didn’t want a “dark, gritty” movie like Henry Cavill.

Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled the first chapter of their rebooted DCU slate, casting speculation has swirled around the franchise’s roster of heroes, but particularly focused on Superman: Legacy.

The first movie of the new universe will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, following the titular hero as he “reconciles his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas… guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

Fans are already expecting the tone and visuals of the film to stand apart from the SnyderVerse, but Corenswet already expressed hope for Superman to become more “bright” and hopeful.

David Corenswet wants “bright, optimistic” Superman

In a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Corenswet addressed his similar likeness to Cavill. “It came to my attention before the internet got a hold of me,” he said.

He went on to reveal what he believed to be an unlikely goal: “But my pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman. I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman].

“I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic.”

Gunn has been keeping Superman: Legacy details pretty close to the chest, bar a few details: we know Krypto will make an appearance, and he told Rolling Stone it won’t have “exactly the same vibe as a Guardians movie… it’s actually quite different.”

“How can I make it different from the Superman movies that have been made so far, but also have it respect all the Superman movies that have been made so far? So it just took me some time to try to figure it out,” he also told The Hollywood Reporter, saying he’s focused on making a “sincere superhero movie.”

You can find out more about Superman: Legacy here and check out our other DC coverage here.