The Witcher Season 3 poster shows first look at Henry Cavill

We just received our first look at Henry Cavill in his final season of The Witcher thanks to Season 3’s newly released poster.

For the past two seasons, Henry Cavill has received critical acclaim for his performance as Geralt of Rivia, a magically enhanced monster hunter known as The Witcher.

However, Cavill announced his departure from the series last October after confirming that he would be returning to the role of Superman in the DC Universe. But, sadly, Cavill would not be returning to the role of Superman as he originally planned. Though his Superman made an appearance in the credits scene of Black Adam, his next Superman-led movie was derailed when ​​James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios in November 2022. Gunn and Safran’s new Superman movie will see the hero as a young reporter in the beginning of his superhero career, which unfortunately left no room for Cavill as he would be much older than their version of Clark Kent. The decision to scrap Cavill’s Superman movie did not lead to the actor wanting to return to The Witcher, so the role will be taken over by Liam Hemsworth when it returns for Season 4.

The Witcher, based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, follows Geralt of Rivia as he navigates a fantasy world where people tend to be worse than the beasts he hunts. While he tries to live a life in solitude, his world is forever changed when he meets a powerful sorceress and charming princess. Together, they must face their intertwined destinies.

First look at Henry Cavill in The Witcher Season 3

The first poster of Season 3 sees Geralt (Cavill), Princess Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) sharing an embrace.

While not many details have been released about the plot of Season 3, according to Screen Rant, the season will follow the fourth book in Andrzej Sapkowski’s saga, Time of Contempt.

Geralt, Ciri, and Yennifer will travel together to the island fortress of Aretuza to unlock Ciri’s untapped magical powers, all the while hiding from humans and monsters who are hellbent on hunting Ciri down. As this is Cavill’s last season as Geralt, you can expect a lot of emotional moments and heartfelt goodbyes.

The Witcher Season 3 has no official release date yet, but will premiere on Netflix this summer. While you wait, you can find out more about the show here, and check out our other Netflix hubs below:

