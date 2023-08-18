Blue Beetle 2: Everything we know so far

Blue Beetle has just dropped in cinemas, but are there any plans for a sequel? Here’s everything we know so far regarding Blue Beetle 2.

The DCEU is currently caught in the chaos of a complete redo, set in motion by James Gunn. But in the midst of it all, the Blue Beetle movie has finally arrived.

As we state in our three star review of the film: “It’s been obvious from the beginning that Blue Beetle is set to be a DCEU movie that we all forget, but you can’t help but feel a twinge of sadness for that. Because for what it lacks in originality, it more than makes up for in heart.”

Many other critics seem to feel the same, and likely so will audiences, but what does this mean for the future of the character? Will there be a Blue Beetle 2, and if so, what form will it take?

Will there be a Blue Beetle 2?

As of writing, no Blue Beetle sequel has been confirmed. But one hasn’t been cancelled either.

James Gunn is charging ahead with his new DCU – which is set to begin with Superman: Legacy – so it’s unclear if any of our current DC heroes will continue into this new era, including Blue Beetle. However, James Gunn has also said that there is the potential for some of the characters from the DC Extended Universe to return in future films.

Blue Beetle director Ángel Manuel Soto has repeatedly stated that he wants to make a Blue Beetle trilogy, with the first movie serving as an introduction to Jaime Reyes, and the other two seeing Jaime mature, with the tones also getting more mature to match. But as Soto explained to Yahoo, no sequel has been greenlit yet, as Warner Bros. is waiting to see how well the first flick performs. And sadly, even with active programmes to fill up cinemas, Blue Beetle isn’t projected to do amazingly well, which could lessen its chances.

It’s not crazy to maintain hope. See, Blue Beetle was originally planned as a straight-to-streaming project for Max, according to Variety. So the fact that it was able to get a theatrical release proves its potential power, even if Blue Beetle 2 itself would be relegated to a streaming project.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see, but we’ll likely be waiting for a while, as if Blue Beetle was given a sequel, it likely wouldn’t come out for at least two years.

What would happen in a Blue Beetle sequel?

Blue Beetle 2 would continue adapting the comic book tales of Jaime Reyes as he continues his journey of becoming the Blue Beetle. He would also likely be tied into the bigger story of the upcoming DCU.

The first film was an origin story, which reads: “Jaime Reyes suddenly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology called the Scarab. When the Scarab chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he’s bestowed with an incredible suit of armor that’s capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle.”

The sequel would likely have Jaime focus on saving the world this time around, rather than just himself and his family. There’s plenty of comics material for a movie to adapt, and a wide range of future villains.

The post-credits scene – which we won’t spoil here – alone gives sequel potential. And considering that Peacemaker will likely continue to be a character in the DCU, and the fact that Peacemaker is a mentor for Jaime in the comics, there’s many ways to connect Blue Beetle with a multitude of characters in a future movie.

The same cast of the first movie would also likely return, including Xolo Maridueña, George Lopez, Bruna Marquezine, and Adriana Barraza.

We will update this article if and when we learn more.

