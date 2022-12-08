Man of Steel 2: Henry Cavill may be out as Superman

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Henry Cavill may not be returning as Superman after all, with Man of Steel 2 in jeopardy under James Gunn’s DC plan.

Cavill first debuted as Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel, Zack Snyder’s controversial take on the classic hero. He returned in Batman v Superman, before showing up with a nightmarish blurred face in Joss Whedon’s Justice League.

Snyder righted the wrongs of the theatrical release with his cut of Justice League, putting Cavill in the black suit and giving him the resurrection he deserved.

Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson’s DC debut, also marked the return of Cavill’s Superman… or so we thought. Everyone may have spoken too soon, it seems.

Henry Cavill’s Superman and Man of Steel 2 may not go ahead

The DCEU is in a major state of flux ahead of James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiling their plan, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

First of all, Wonder Woman 3 with Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins has been cancelled, as “the project – as it stood – did not fit in with the new (but still unfolding) plans.”

The outlet noted that it’s a possibility Man of Steel 2 may be scrapped altogether, effectively halting Cavill’s seemingly revived tenure as Superman. Culture Spider, a reputable leaker, also tweeted: “Cavill is OUT at DC.”

This comes after Cavill’s hyped-up cameo in Black Adam, his departure from The Witcher, and his statement on Instagram: “I wanted to make it official: I’m back as Superman.”

“A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded,” he also wrote.

Until now, Man of Steel 2 with Cavill donning the red cape was considered to be in active development, with Warner Bros said to be searching for writers. Christopher McQuarrie and Joseph Kosinski were reportedly top contenders to direct within the studio.

In another interview, Cavill also said he was looking forward to meeting Gunn and discussing Superman’s future. “I’m looking very forward to meeting him. He’s clearly a very, very talented man, and I cannot wait to sit down and have long, long conversations with him,” he said.

“I’m very excited about him being there and very excited about any future opportunities we can work together.”

And here’s the final kicker: Cavill is believed to have a cameo in The Flash movie. “But sources say there is a debate inside the studio as whether or not to keep the cameo and if its inclusion promises something that studio would have no plans on delivering,” THR wrote.

According to Culture Spider, “the cameo is a joke in the movie, if it’s included at all.”

