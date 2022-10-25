Henry Cavill confirms return as Superman in the DCEU after Black Adam cameo

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

Superman actor Henry Cavill has confirmed he is back as the Man of Steel and will be returning to the DCEU for more projects. It comes after his appearance in a Black Adam mid-credits scene as the iconic hero.

While it had been leaked before Black Adam’s release Henry Cavill would be returning to the DC world as Superman in the mid-credits scene, any further appearances and projects were still only rumors.

Black Adam actor Dwayne Johnson has been extremely vocal about his desire to have Superman face off against Black Adam at some point in the future. In particular, Johnson has expressed his desire to have Cavill come back and be the Superman that he goes toe-to-toe with.

Now that reality has been confirmed, with Henry Cavill giving fans a “very small taste” of what’s to come with him returning as Superman in the DCEU.

“I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman,” began Cavill. “I wanted to thank you guys most of all. Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience.”

The British actor promised fans will be “rewarded” for their support and patience in waiting for the Man of Steel to finally return to the DCEU.

While Superman has appeared in various team-up films such as Batman vs Superman and The Justice League, his last solo outing was 2013’s Man of Steel. In an interview with Slash Film, Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia revealed his frustration when he heard that the Superman cameo had been leaked ahead of the film’s release.

“We heard them begging for it for so long. We’ve been wanting it for so long. It’s disappointing that it leaks.”

In terms of when and what Cavill’s next appearance as Superman could be, The Hollywood Reporter has written that Warner Bros. Discovery – under the stewardship of David Zaslav – has an “intense desire” to bring Cavill back for Man of Steel 2.