Loki Season 2 trailer confirms return of Jonathan Majors’ Kang

Marvel has released a trailer for Loki Season 2 which has revealed that Jonathon Majors is in the season despite his controversy.

After months of anticipation, Marvel‘s popular Disney+ series Loki has returned with a brand trailer showcasing its action packed second season.

The show follows Loki, the god of mischief and Thor’s little brother, as he’s sucked into a time traveling adventure where he discovers thousands of multiverses that house different versions of himself and a looming threat to the universe.

However, fans were wondering how the second season would handle the character of Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathon Majors, who recently went through a serious controversy that seemed to put his future in the MCU into question. But, with this new trailer, it seems like the show is standing by Majors and his involvement in the MCU.

Loki Season 2 trailer reveals Majors is staying in the MCU

The official trailer for Loki Season 2 debuted on July 31. Within the two minutes of footage, its revealed that Loki has been time slipping aka being pulled in time, which makes sense as Season 1 ended with Sylvie (a Loki variant) killing He Who Remains (a Kang variant) and unleashing a multiverse that the Time Variance Authority can’t get rid of leading to Loki being bounced around to different universes.

You can check out the full trailer below:

Towards the end of the trailer, Majors is seen as another Kang variant named Victor Timely, who is known to be incredibly dangerous. Timely is variant of Kang who gave up on his conquest of the 21st Century to take on the 20th instead. Timely establishes the town of Timely, Wisconsin in 1901 and set himself up as the town’s mayor.

Over the years, he created Timely Industries, as a front for Chronopolis, a time-crossroads headquarters where every variant of himself can meet. Using the huge factories in Timely, Tiemly and his employees designed and created advancements in robotics, which help to enable major technological advancements in the Marvel Universe’s future.

Majors’ first debuted in the MCU in Loki Season 1 before reprising his role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. However, due to being arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in New York City, Majors’ future in the MCU was thrown up into the air, which was a huge problem for the studio as their final movies for Phase 6 — Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars — revolved around Kang and his quest to take over the multiverse.

However, with his appearance in the Loki Season 2 trailer, it seems like Marvel is still going ahead with their Kang storyline and all of the implications that come with it for future movies and shows.

Loki Season 2 premieres through Disney+ on October 8.

