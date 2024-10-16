Agatha All Along Episode 6 set for X-Men cameo, but there’s a catch

Agatha All Along Episode 6 is set to bring back one of WandaVision’s most divisive cameos – and it’s an X-Men star you’ll recognize.

Last week’s Agatha All Along was a pivotal episode. Enraged by the titular witch’s selfish, power-absorbing actions, “Teen” buried her in the mud with the rest of the coven and revealed his true identity: Wiccan, the son of the Scarlet Witch.

Looking ahead in the midseason trailer, Billy Maximoff says he’s not interested in “power” at the end of the Witch’s Road – perhaps he wants to bring Wanda back to life, but that remains to be seen.

There’s also a brief glimpse of a character’s back, and according to scooper MyTimeToShineHello, it’s Evan Peters’ Ralph Bohner, and he’ll return in Episode 6.

WandaVision spurred relentless, ridiculous speculation; people thought Mephisto was responsible for all of it, and they swore Reed Richards would appear. However, the series excited everyone when Peters appeared as Quicksilver, seemingly reprising his role from Fox’s X-Men timeline.

Unfortunately, that’s not quite the case. It was a red herring: instead, it was a Westview resident posing as Pietro Maximoff in a bid to get closer to Wanda.

“If they redeem Ralph Bohner I will lose my frigging marbles,” one user tweeted. “Tommy’s soul getting sucked up by Ralph Bohner would be a hilarious twist and essentially turn him back into real Quicksilver,” another viewer speculated.

“I know everyone is thinking this mystery person is Mephisto (unlikely) or Nicholas Scratch (most likely) but I think it would be so funny if it was Ralph Bohner again,” a third wrote.

The series will cast its eye back to the events of WandaVision, with one scene appearing to confirm that Billy’s soul was transported to Wiccan’s body after a car crash outside Westview.

