Vision Quest: Release date prediction, cast, plot, trailers & more

The Vision will return after being reborn as White Vision in the upcoming Disney+ project, Vision Quest. Here’s what we know about its cast, plot, trailers, and release date window.

While WandaVision’s ending was most compelling for Wanda Maximoff, as her grief in losing her children and lover drove her to the Darkhold. This led to her downfall in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, seemingly concluding her story.

However, one mystery still remaining is the fate of White Vision, the creature created by S.W.O.R.D. and imbued with all of the original Vision’s powers. Once he and Vision met, it seemed that White Vision got some of his original memories back, but he has not yet been seen since.

In the upcoming Disney+ show, Vision Quest, we will rejoin Vision and see whether he has returned to his old self.

There is currently no official release date or release window for the upcoming show, and it was not part of any existing Phase 5 or Phase 6 plans.

The show was first announced in October 2022, with news that a writer’s room is being formed. This means that the show will likely not begin production until mid-to-late 2023. As a result, Vision Quest would likely not release until late 2024 at the earliest.

Vision Quest: Who has been cast?

According to the initial report by Deadline, confirming Vision Quest was in the works, Paul Bettany is set to reprise the role of Vision in the show. This will be Bettany’s fifth appearance as Vision in the MCU (he previously voiced the AI J.A.R.V.I.S. in the first Avengers and all three Iron Man films).

Deadline also reports that Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olsen, could appear in the show but she is not confirmed.

Jac Schaeffer, the creator and writer behind WandaVision, will oversee the production of the show as she is in the same role with the other WandaVision spin-off show Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Vision Quest: Is there a trailer?

There is no trailer for Vision Quest. We will update this space when a trailer is released.

Vision Quest: What is the plot?

There is no confirmed plot for the show, but the show will presumably follow White Vision as he attempts to recover his memory, discover what happened to the original Vision, and reunite with Wanda.