Marvel Rivals’ Moon Knight design has leaked and fans are already hyped

Marvel Rivals fans can finally have a closer look at Moon Knight’s design thanks to a leaked image that surfaced on the internet.

Marvel Rivals has yet to launch fully, but the game already boasts a vast roster of characters with various abilities, not including the ones that have been datamined. Among the latter is Moon Knight, and now we have concrete details on his design thanks to a leaked image.

Leaker Miller Ross shared a bust shot of Moon Knight via a post on X. Though it has now been deleted, Moon Knight could be seen having a similar design to the one in the character’s Disney+ series. One noticeable difference is that he rocks a slightly different mask in shades of shade of grey and gold.

For some keen-eyed fans, this reveal does not exactly come off as a surprise, as he appeared in a cameo during Psylocke’s reveal trailer. At the end of the video, a wing-like shadow appeared in front of a full moon, which implied his presence in-game.

While we have yet to see the full reveal and only a glimpse of him so far, the community is already excited. Players have gathered in a Reddit thread to discuss the hero and share their thoughts.

One user in the comments praised the design as “cool”, while another said: “Not interested in how it plays and the weird role/hero disconnect (lol Hulk), but the character design work is indeed top notch. Moon Knight looks slick.”

“This goes so hard! Man! This game’s looking pretty promising!” mentioned another user.”

His design isn’t the only thing that has been leaked so far. According to Miller via a post on X earlier this year, Moon Knight’s abilities include launching forward a Moon Blade that can bounce between enemies, a grappling hook, a Lunar Aura that reveals and stuns nearby enemies, and so much more.

It’ll be interesting to see how his entire kit will affect team comps in Marvel Rivals once he arrives in the game.