Loki’s mythical Devil Fruit is obvious, but he’s not the Sun God

One Piece Chapter 1130 introduced one of its biggest (quite literally) characters ever: Loki, the Prince of Elbaph.

While we don’t know much about this massive, mysterious, and potentially mischievous giant, we can be certain of three facts: He’s incredibly strong, he believes he’s the Sun God who will “end the world,” and has a powerful mythical Devil Fruit.

Unsurprisingly, of all those things, it’s the Devil Fruit that’s caught people’s attention, and there’s plenty of speculation online as to what his fruit might be. Yet it seems to me incredibly obvious what fruit Loki scoffed and what powers he might have.

Loki’s eaten the Inu Inu no Mi, Model: Fenrir, and he can turn into the legendary wolf from Norse mythology who’s destined to bring about Ragnarok.

Loki and Ragnarok

How do I know this? Does my uncle work at Shonen Jump, and has he given me the inside track? No, I’m just looking at the clues that Oda gave us. We’ll start with the most obvious: Loki doesn’t have your run-of-the-mill fruit; we’re explicitly told he killed his father, King Harald, to get his paws on a “legendary” power.

While the term “legendary” might be poetic license, it implies that whatever power the fruit had was rare and strong. We know that the rarest and strongest fruits are mythical Zoans, so that suggests Loki ate something that lets him turn into a legendary beast.

So far, we’ve seen mythical Zoan users turn into dragons, phoenixes, and even gods. It doesn’t seem impossible for a fruit to exist that lets the user become a harbinger of the Nose apocalypse, especially when Vikings and their mythology so clearly influence Elbaph and the giants.

Loki’s having this power also explains why the giants are concerned about him ever getting free and why the prince claims he’s going to end the world – the fruit he’s consumed means he’s destined to destroy the world. Aside from this, there’s more evidence to support this argument.

Shonen Jump

When we first meet Loki, he’s bound to the tree at the center of Elbaph. In Norse mythology, the gods – knowing the role that Fenrir would play in Ragnarok – chained the wolf up, hoping it would stop him from setting the world aflame (Spoilers: it didn’t work).

In the myth, Fenrir is also the one who kills Odin. While there’s no Odin (There’s an Oden, but he’s a different guy entirely) in One Piece, Loki kills his father, Harald, to get his Devil Fruit. Yeah, I know it’s a bit of a stretch, but the parallels are definitely interesting.

Of course, there’s one huge hole in this idea. Why would Loki claim to be the Sun God if his power is to become a giant wolf? Well, I’m glad you asked, hypothetical reader I built up just to knock down.

While it varies in which version of the Ragnarok myth you read, Fenrir is linked to the sun. In some versions, he swallows it whole, plunging the world into total darkness, while in others, his children do the deed for him. Either way, Fenrir is ultimately responsible for turning off the lights at the end of everything.

Perhaps Loki knows he’s destined to do this and believes that as he can snuff out the sun, he’s technically the sun god. I mean, what else would you call someone who could do that?

