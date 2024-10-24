One Piece: Loki has one similarity to this character that nobody noticed

Prince Loki will play an important role in the Elbaf Arc as One Piece Chapter 1130 finally reveals his design, but there’s one subtle similarity with another character.

One Piece introduced Prince Loki before going on a two-week hiatus. The manga will soon commence the highly-anticipated Elbaf Arc where Loki will play a major role. He killed his father for a legendary devil fruit that has been passed down in the royal family for generations.

He is currently chained to a tree in a forest after committing patricide. It took all the warriors in Elbaf to restrain such a powerful being. Chapter 1130 ends with Luffy meeting Loki, and the latter introduces himself as the Sun God.

Loki was first mentioned in the Whole Cake Island Arc as someone arranged to marry Lola. Although he wanted to marry her, she ran away hoping to find her true love. Lola was introduced in the Thriller Bark Arc and befriended Nami.

Lola also has a twin sister, Chiffon, who is married to Bege. While the two sisters share the same appearance, there’s only one difference, and that’s their hairstyle. While Chiffon has a short pigtail, Lola has braided hair.

A One Piece translator shares, “The most noticeable difference between Lola and Chiffon is their hairstyle. Interestingly, Loki also ties the ends of his hair into three sections, just like Lola. Is it because he likes Lola and copied her hairstyle, or does he simply like that style..?”

In the first silhouette we see of Loki, he is proposing to Lola but the latter rejects him making him upset. Hence, it’s unclear if his hairstyle is a coincidence or if he’s doing it to remember her. The Elbaf Arc will surely reveal everything about Loki, so for now his feelings for Lola are just speculative.

The One Piece manga is currently featuring its Land of the Gods Arc, so here’s a look at the release date and spoilers for Chapter 1131. For more from the high seas, check out our guide on the Red Hair Pirates and our ranking of the strongest Straw Hats.

