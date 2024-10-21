One Piece Chapter 1130 contains an incredible hidden Marvel reference

One Piece manga finally introduces Prince Loki in Chapter 1130 before going on a hiatus, and this hidden MCU reference will blow your mind.

As the One Piece manga gets closer to the highly-anticipated Elbaf Arc, we finally meet Prince Loki of Elbaf. He was only mentioned before as someone who wanted to marry Lola, Big Mom’s daughter. However, his character design is nothing like his silhouette.

One of the best parts about Elbaf is that it’s inspired by Vikings from Norse Mythology, where Loki is the God of Mischief. Throughout the years, many pieces of fiction have taken inspiration from it, including Marvel.

Article continues after ad

Loki is a popular Marvel character who even has his own Disney Plus show dedicated to him. In the series, Loki is Variant L1130, the version of Loki is detained by the Time Variance Authority after he escaped the Sacred Timeline. Either by luck or by meticulous planning, the Loki in One Piece debuted in Chapter 1130.

Article continues after ad

Popular One Piece theorist shares on Twitter/X, “Oda is a mastermind In MCU, Loki is ‘Variant L1130’, like the chapter in which he appears.”

Article continues after ad

Another popular One Piece fan account adds, “Ain’t no way anyone can say Oda doesn’t do all that on purpose, fr. He’s either the most genius person or just straight-up the luckiest lmao.”

Fans find this piece of information intriguing as one of them writes, “I think it was planned in the sense that Oda used his inspirations. He probably saw that Loki in the series is variant L1130, realized he was getting that chapter number, and said, that would be a cool nod. Oda probably likes the MCU.”

Article continues after ad

“On the one hand, I cannot fathom Oda doing this on purpose, but on the other hand, this feels too insanely specific to be a coincidence Either way my jaw is on the floor,” shares another.

Article continues after ad

One Piece manga has finally concluded its Egghead Incident Arc, so check out what’s happening in Land of the Gods Arc. Also, have a look at our guide on Fish-Man Island remake for updates on the new anime project.