Joe Keery left torn as Stranger Things ending brings him “relief and sadness”

As the final season of Stranger Things looms near, Joe Keery revealed he’s both relieved and sad about the show ending.

It may be hard to believe, but Netflix debuted its sci-fi teen drama epic Stranger Things back in 2016.

Since then, the series, and cast, have taken the world by storm as they followed their characters into the Upside Down. This is where fans can watch their favorite fictional people fight a whole host of monsters.

However, Stranger Things is coming to an end with their upcoming fifth season and one of its cast members has revealed that the series finale comes with a host of torn feelings.

Joe Keery has mixed feelings about Stranger Things ending

Keery began his Stranger Things journey as Steve Harrington, a vain jock who was dating Nancy Wheeler, the older sister of main cast member Mike.

However, as he began to show his heroic tendencies in the form of saving Mike and his friends from various monsters and becoming the resident babysitter, Steve rose the ranks to become a main cast member who is beloved by the fandom.

Keery recently sat down with Women’s Wear Daily to talk about how he felt going into the show’s final season. “It does feel like it’s time. It won’t be easy for it to end. I mean, I owe my whole career to being on that show and all the opportunities that I had since are because of that show,” Keery said.

Keery went on to state: “So it’s very convoluted. There’s a sense of relief, there’s a sense of sadness. I guess my goal is to just really soak it up as much as I can while we’re doing it, and not take any of it for granted because it’s been an amazing ride with such great people.”

The Stranger Things actor added that he was excited to “move forward and try to just hold on to the joy that we had when [they] were making it.” He also regarded that “everything has a beginning, middle, and end. It’ll be nice to have the end of this too.”

