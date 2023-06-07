Jenna Ortega says Wednesday Season 2 is “ditching” romance for darker horror

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega reveals that Season 2 is stepping away from romance and going way more into horror.

Wednesday, Netflix‘s smash hit teen horror/drama series based on The Addams Family brand, may have ended eight months ago, but fans are still talking about it to this day.

The show centers around Wednesday Addams, a macabre-loving teen who goes to a school full of outcasts including werewolves, vampires, and other mystical beings. During the school year, Wednesday is pulled into a murderous plot that threatens her life and the school itself.

However, one aspect of the show that threw people off was the love triangle between Wednesday, Tyler Galpin (the town sheriff’s son), and Xavier Thorpe (her classmate that has the ability to make his art come to life).

It was a bit odd to see Wednesday, a humorless teen who hates anything not dark and murder-linked, being torn over two boys, but it seems like fans don’t have to worry about Season 2 handling that plot line or any romance at all.

Jenna Ortega reveals that Wednesday Season 2 has way more horror

During Variety’s Actors and Actors series, Jenna Ortega sat down with Elle Fanning where they discussed a myriad of topics including first auditions, being young women in the industry, and their respective shows Wednesday and The Great.

When discussing the future of Wednesday as not much is known about where Season 2 is headed, Ortega, who is now a producer on the show, revealed that they were “ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday” which she think is “really great.”

Ortega went on to explain that the show will be diving more into the horror genre, saying: “We’ve decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more. Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don’t want to take yourself too seriously.”

Ortega has been outspoken about being unhappy with the direction Wednesday’s character took in Season 1. During an episode of the Armchair Expert podcast hosted by Dax Shepherd and Monica Padman, Ortega revealed that she would change lines in her scripts without telling anyone because it “didn’t make sense for her character.”

Ortega told the hosts: “I don’t think I’ve ever had to put my foot down more on a set in a way that I had to on Wednesday. Everything that Wednesday does, everything I had to play, did not make sense for her character at all. Her being in a love triangle? It made no sense.”

The Wednesday actor said she almost “became almost unprofessional in a sense” due to her changing lines on the fly and that she had to “sit down with the writers, and they’d be like, ‘Wait, what happened to the scene?’ And [she’d] have to go and explain why [she] couldn’t go do certain things.”

Ortega’s devotion to her character isn’t surprising as she told Fanning that she sees Wednesday as a character “who is so beloved and such a legend [so she] just really didn’t want to get her wrong.”

Now that Ortega has a bit more control over how her character will be portrayed and the show is finally going darker and more into horror, something fans wanted from the very beginning, there’s no doubt that Wednesday Season 2 will be another Netflix number one show when it premieres.

