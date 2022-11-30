How old is Wednesday Addams in the Netflix show?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

How old is Wednesday Addams? Wednesday is the new Addams Family spinoff on Netflix, but how old is Jenna Ortega’s titular character?

Wednesday, the new series focused on the titular Addams Family daughter, has been number one on Netflix since it dropped on the streaming platform last week.

According to numbers shared by Netflix, more than 50 million households logged a whopping 341.23 million hours during its first week, topping Stranger Things Season 4.

Amid curiosity regarding Wednesday Season 2, fans may be wondering: what age is Wednesday Addams in the Netflix show?

How old is Wednesday Addams?

Wednesday Addams is 16 years old in the Netflix series and portrayed by Jenna Ortega, who is 20 years old in real life.

Ortega is a rising star on the horror scene, having starred in Ti West’s X and Scream 5 earlier this year. She will be returning for Scream 6 in 2023, which you can find out more about here.

In the original 1960s TV series, Wednesday was just six years old. In the movies – The Addams Family and Addams Family Values, released in 1991 and 1993, respectively – she’s believed to be 13 years old, give or take a year, and played by Christina Ricci, who also appears in the new show.

The official synopsis for the show reads: “The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

“Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

You can read our review of Wednesday here, and find out more about Season 2 here.