Is Tokyo Drift’s Lucas Black in Fast X?

Is Lucas Black in Fast X? Fast and Furious 10 is about to hit cinemas, and fans may be wondering: will the Tokyo Drift star return in the upcoming movie?

Lucas Black made his debut as Sean Boswell in 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, the third entry in the franchise.

Coming after the disappointing reception to 2 Fast 2 Furious, Tokyo Drift follows a whole new cast led by Black’s Sean, an American ex-pat who’s carted off to Japan after wreaking havoc with illegal street racing in his home state of Alabama.

After a surprise appearance from Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto, the film’s events became particularly relevant after Fast & Furious 6, paving the way for his return in F9 – but will he return in Fast X?

Will Lucas Black return as Sean in Fast X?

Lucas Black is expected to make an appearance as Sean in Fast X.

While this hasn’t been confirmed, the actor has been included on several cast lists, and given he reprised his role alongside Bow Wow and Jason Tobin in Fast and Furious 9 – three characters who were pivotal in getting Roman and Tej to space – we’d be surprised not to see them pop up again.

In an interview with Hollywood in Toto last year, Black kept his cards close to the chest, saying: “I haven’t had any phone calls… I’m good whichever way they decide. If they want me I’ll read the script.”

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly around the release of F9, he also said: “There was always talk of bringing my character back. And so when they called me for [Furious 7], you just want to know what that entails.

It was a small role, more of like connecting the dots with Han, which I think was good and I was willing to do. But, for me, I just want to know the plan for Sean Boswell, and not really just to be stuck in there. I think the producers and writers and studio realized that the fans really wanted to see the Fast family and everyone that was involved, the hero characters, united in the same movie.

“So I know everyone’s been super excited about F9, and we get to reunite with everyone in the other movies, and contribute in a big way to the success at the end. And so they made it happen for F9, and we’ll see what happens from there.”

Fast X will arrive in cinemas on May 19, 2023. You can find out more about the movie here and check out the rest of our Fast and Furious coverage here.