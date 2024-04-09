We have rounded up every LEGO Indiana Jones set retiring in 2024 and where you can buy each of them before they are discontinued.

Myriad LEGO sets are scheduled to be retired in 2024. There are kits from LEGO Ideas, LEGO Icons, LEGO Architecture, and LEGO Speed Champions among many more. Now, every LEGO Indiana Jones set currently available is joining this list of soon-to-be-discontinued sets.

We have rounded up each of them and where you can buy them while they are still in stock. Here’s what you can expect.

When will these LEGO Indiana Jones sets be retired?

Each of these LEGO Indiana Jones kits is penned in for retirement on December 31, 2024. So, while they are still in stock, it’s best to grab them sooner rather than later. You never know how much these sets’ prices will increase, like the sets still available at Amazon which have seen massive price spikes.

1. LEGO Indiana Jones Temple of the Golden Idol — 77015

LEGO

Inspired by the opening scene in the first installment of the blockbuster Indiana Jones franchise, this detailed LEGO recreation of the Temple of the Golden Idol is sure to transport Indiana Jones fans aged 18 and up back to the action-packed scenes from Raiders of the Lost Ark as they click together each of this kit’s 1545 bricks.

However, not only will building this set be immersive and elicit a feeling of nostalgia, but the playing experience will as well. This kit is equipped with a range of interactive functions. This Indiana Jones-inspired model features a plinth with four knobs, each of which, when turned, performs a function.

You can make Indy swing across a cavern, recreate the scene where he is chased by a giant boulder, collapse a wall, and light up the Golden Idol. A trapdoor is also present. The set ships with minifigures of Indy, Satipo, Belloq, and a Hovitos warrior. Accessories, such as Indy’s hat and whip, are also included.

The completed model measures eight inches tall, seven inches deep, and 20 inches wide.

Where to buy the LEGO Indiana Jones Temple of the Golden Idol

You can buy this kit from LEGO or Amazon. The set’s original price comes in at $149.99.

2. LEGO Indiana Jones Escape from the Lost Tomb — 77013

LEGO

Taking inspiration from Raiders of the Last Ark, this set allows Indiana Jones fans from as young as eight years old to relive iconic moments from the 1981 film. Comprising 600 pieces, the kit features an array of authentic details and interactive elements, the latter of which includes a falling Anubis statue.

In addition, you can break through a wall, which, when doing so, reveals a hidden passage. You’d have to have your wits about you, though, because a mummy is waiting for you. A minifigure of the latter is included, as are minifigures of Indy, Marion Ravenwood, and Sallah.

When this set has been assembled, it stands six inches tall, eight inches deep, and eight-and-a-half inches wide.

Where to buy the LEGO Indiana Jones Escape from the Lost Tomb

You can grab this Indiana Jones-inspired LEGO set from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. The kit’s original price is $39.99.

3. LEGO Indiana Jones Fighter Plane Chase — 77012

LEGO

With this set, inspired by the adventures of everyone’s favorite archeologist, Indiana Jones fans aged eight and up can immerse themselves in an action-packed scene from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Although not comprising that many bricks (387, to be precise), the LEGO model car and fighter plane included with this set look great. In addition, the latter is equipped with two stud shooters.

Minifigures of a trio of iconic characters are featured in this set. These are Indy, Professor Henry Jones Sr., and a pilot.

Where to buy the LEGO Indiana Jones Fighter Plane Chase

You can acquire this set from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. The set is originally priced at $34.99.

