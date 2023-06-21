How to watch The Bear Season 2 – where is it streaming?

With the premiere of The Bear Season 2 so close to premiering, here’s your guide on where you can watch it.

It’s been almost a year since we were introduced to The Bear, a drama series that follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), an award-winning New York City chef who moved back to his hometown of Chicago to take over his family Italian beef sandwich shop after a tragic familial loss.

Since then, fans can’t get enough of Carmy’s plight to make the business a success and his ever-growing relationships with his sassy yet loving staff.

Season 2 is set to debut almost to the day it’s first season premiered, so here’s your guide on where you can watch Carmy and friends’ whacky adventures.

Where can I watch The Bear Season 2?

The Bear Season 2 is premiering exclusively on Hulu.

The streaming service housed the show’s first season, which debuted on June 23, 2022 for an eight episode run. Season 2 will have a total of nine episodes and the entire season will be available on the same date for US viewers: June 22.

Unfortunately for the UK, Canada, and Australia, Hulu is not available to download. But thankfully, The Bear Season 2 will be available to stream through Disney+, but it will drop almost a month after its Hulu debut, on July 19.

The official synopsis for Season 2 reads: “Season two follows Carmy, Sydney and Richie as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future.”

