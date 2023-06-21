What time is The Bear Season 2 out?

With The Bear Season 2 set to drop soon, here’s your guide to when and where you can watch the second chapter of the show.

Get ready to chop, sauté, and broil as we dive back into the frozen streets of Chicago to visit the beef shop on the block in Hulu’s hit drama The Bear.

The official synopsis for the series reads: “A young chef from the world of fine dining comes home to Chicago to run his family’s Italian beef sandwich shop after the suicide of his older brother, who left behind debts, a rundown kitchen, and an unruly staff.”

After Season 1 ended on a shocking cliffhanger that left the restaurant and its staff in an interesting situation, fans couldn’t be more excited for Season 2. So, here’s your guide to when you can watch the new season.

What time does The Bear Season 2 premiere?

The Bear Season 2 premieres on Thursday, June 22 at 12:01am ET on Hulu.

All nine of the new episodes will be dropped together and, for those on the West Coast of the US, you can catch season two hours earlier on Wednesday, June 21 at 9:01pm PT.

Unfortunately for in the UK, Canada, and Australia, Season 2 will not be available until nearly a month later – on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – when it’ll drop on Disney Plus.

The Bear Season 2 will pick up after Carmy’s (Jeremy Allen White) decision to close the shop in order to open a new restaurant, and look at all of the problems that arise from turning The Bear into Chicago’s new hotspot.

