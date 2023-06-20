How to watch That 70s Show – Is it streaming?

That 70s Show remains one of the most popular sitcoms out there. So where can you watch the series, and is it on streaming sites?

That 70s Show – which actually came out in the 90s – remains to this day one of the most well known sitcoms of its time.

The plot follows high school student Eric and his teenage pals as they “struggle to lead purposeful lives whilst going through the tumultuous phase of adolescence.” The sitcom has received somewhat mixed reviews over time, but currently holds a Fresh 78% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Article continues after ad

So, you may be wondering, where can you watch That 70s Show, and is it available for streaming? Well, read on to find out.

Where to watch That 70s Show

That 70s Show is exclusively available to stream on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock.

An ad-supported Peacock Premium plan costs $5 a month, while an ad-free Peacock Premium Plus plan costs $10 a month. Both plans give you access to That 70s Show, along with all of the other series and movies that Peacock has to offer.

Article continues after ad

All eight seasons of the show are also available to buy and rent through the platform Amazon Prime Video.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It should be noted that the show’s recent spin-off series, That 90s Show, is available to stream on a different platform, that being Netflix. Given this situation, it is possible that That 70s Show could one day move to said platform, but only time will tell.

And if you want to get a taste of all the 70s-based gags and kooky characters in the show, check out the video below:

Article continues after ad

We will update this article should anything change. In the meantime, check out our other TV hubs:

The Sandman Season 2 | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Witcher Season 3 | Squid Game Season 2 | Wednesday Season 2 | Murder Mystery 3 | Gears of War movie | Cobra Kai Season 6