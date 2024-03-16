How to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is the latest spin-off in the zombie-verse, and it’s finally here — here’s the release schedule and information on how to watch it on streaming platforms and with a VPN.

What once began as a beloved zombie series has now turned into a fully-fledged small-screen universe. It seems as though every main Walking Dead character has ended up with a solo spinoff series, and with more to come, this franchise doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

Since The Walking Dead came to air, there have been a number of companion shows detailing the violent and dystopian world of those surviving a zombie apocalypse. The latest, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, focuses on two characters we know very well: Rick and Michonne.

Article continues after ad

With Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira returning to lead the cast of this new series, it’s set to become a real gem for TWD fans. But with so many spin-offs in existence, some might be confused about how they can catch this newest installment. Here’s everything you need to know about watching The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Article continues after ad

How to watch and stream The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is currently airing on AMC every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, and will be available to stream afterwards on AMC+.

AMC+ typically uploads episodes of their shows directly after the episode has aired, so if you aren’t able to tune-in live, you can head straight to the streaming service afterward.

Article continues after ad

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live release schedule

Here’s the release schedule for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live:

Episode 1: ‘Years’ – February 25 at 9pm ET

Episode 2: ‘Gone’ – March 3 at 9pm ET

Episode 3: ‘Bye’ – March 10 at 9pm ET

Episode 4: ‘What We’ – March 17 at 9pm ET

Episode 5: ‘Become’ – March 24 at 9pm ET

Episode 6: ‘The Last Time’ – March 31 at 9pm ET

How to watch and stream The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live in the UK

Right now, The Ones Who Live doesn’t have a UK air date or streaming home. But, if you’re outside the US and want to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on AMC+, you can do so with a VPN.

It’s likely that it’ll come onto Disney+ at some point (since this is where you can catch TWD in the UK), but right now, there are no release plans outside the US. However, you can stream it on AMC+ using a VPN after the episodes have aired in the states.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

ExpressVPN is the ideal choice, allowing you to access streaming platforms and services otherwise geo-blocked from your location with the following steps:

Sign up for ExpressVPN

Connect to any US location and either login to AMC+ or create an account

Watch and enjoy

Best VPN to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

If you want to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (or any US-streaming exclusive), ExpressVPN is the best VPN for the job.

AMC

It has everything you could want from a VPN: access to content across more than 90 countries, super-fast servers, secure connections, easy integration with Windows and OS systems, and Playstation and Xbox. It also has strong encryption, so you won’t be tracked by your internet provider.

For more undead fun, check out our guides: How to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon | How to watch Fear the Walking Dead | How to watch Tales of the Walking Dead | What caused TWD virus | How to watch The Walking Dead in order | The CRM explained | Who is Nat? | Why doesn’t Rick kill Jadis?

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.