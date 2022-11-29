That 90s Show: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at josh.tyler@dexerto.com

Kitty and Red Forman are returning, along with their iconic basement, for a whole new group of teenagers in the basement in That 90s Show.

When That 70s Show first aired back in 1998, it took place 22 years after the show’s events, which began in 1976.

Unfortunately for fans of the original sitcom, 25 years will have passed from the airing of the That 70s Show pilot and 2023, when its sequel/spinoff ‘That 90s Show’ premieres.

Set in 1995, 28 years in the past, the show returns many of the original cast and hopes to ride a wave of nostalgia just like other recent reboots. Here is everything we know about That 90s Show.

According to the first trailer, That 90s Show will release on January 19, 2023. All episodes will be available for streaming on that date.

Is there a trailer for That 90s Show?

The first trailer for That 90s Show released on November 29, 2022, introducing a new cast to go along with some of the regulars from That 70s Show, along with the iconic basement setting.

Which original cast members will be returning for That 90s Show?

That 90s Show will see the return of Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith to their iconic roles of Kitty and Red Forman.

These two are joined in the main cast by Callie Haverda as their granddaughter (presumably Eric Forman’s daughter) Leia Forman.

Other newcomers include Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen, Mace Coronel as Jay, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, and Sam Morelos as Nikki, who will be part of Leia’s friend group that hangs out in the basement.

Though they are not among the main cast, Netflix has confirmed that many of the original That 70s Show cast members will return as guest stars in at least one episode.

These include Topher Grace as Eric Forman, Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti, Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart, Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso, Wilmer Valderrama as Fez, and Tommy Chong as Leo Chingkwake.

What is That 90s Show’s plot?

Much like the original, That 90s Show will follow a new generation hanging out in the Forman’s basement under the watchful eye of Kitty and Red. This time, however, the teens will have to deal with the problems of the 1990s.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s official description reads: “Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”