That ’90s Show Season 2 brings back iconic ’70s Show guest stars

After a year of waiting, Netflix’s sequel series That ’90s Show has released its first Season 2 teaser trailer, which features several familiar faces from its predecessor That ’70s Show.

The sequel series is set 15 years after the events of That ’70s Show in 1995 and follows Eric Foreman and Donna Pinciotti’s daughter Leia as she spends her summer with Eric’s parents in their hometown of Point Place, Wisconsin.

Season 1 saw many original series members return for cameo appearances and Season 2 seems to be sticking with that tradition as it features glimpses of Laura Prepon as Donna, Don Stark as Bob Pinciotti, Donna’s father, Seth Green as Mitch Mille, a friend of the original group, and Tommy Chong as Leo Chingkwake, a local hippie.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, whose characters are the parents of series regular Jay Kelso, have confirmed that they will not be returning for any Season 2 appearance with Kunis telling Entertainment Tonight, “No, I mean, we did our thing, and they introduced our son in the show.”

Wilmer Valderrama (who plays Fez) and Topher Grace (who plays Eric) also aren’t billed as guest stars for Season 2 Part 1, but they could make an appearance in the second part which will release a month later.

Season 2 will also feature a host of new guest stars such as Lisa Loeb, Kadeem Hardison, Matt Rife, Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes.

Smith and Mewes are a very surprising addition to the guest cast as Season 2 will mark the first time their character duo Jay and Silent Bob have made a crossover appearance in a project not made by either actor in their View Askewniverse.

That ’90s Show Season 2 Part 1 debuts on June 27 through Netflix with Part 2 debuting on October 24. In the meantime, check out the all the new shows streaming this month along with the new movies premiering this month.