New Netflix, Peacock & Apple TV streaming bundle reveals discount price

StreamSaver, the anticipated new Comcast streaming bundle with Netflix, Apple TV, and Peacock, finally has some details — and it sounds a lot like cable television all over again.

The cable giant announced the new bundle on May 17, which seems to hearken back to the halcyon days of cable package bundling. It will offer Comcast subscribers discounted access to three platforms: Peacock, Netflix, and Apple TV+.

Today, Variety has revealed pricing details for the service, christened StreamSaver. Included in the StreamSaver bundle are the ad-supported Netflix Basic and Peacock Premium tiers, as well as Apple TV+.

StreamSaver will set streamers back around $15/month — roughly 35% less than buying all three services individually would cost.

Reaction to the announcement is mixed. For many, it’s a solid enough deal, combining three popular services at a discounted price.

Others are more cynical, being quick to call out that the service is just a reimagined take on the old cable television pricing scheme. Many are expecting more of the old cable television problems to crop up, including price hikes and service changes.

“So they can offer three services for way cheaper than all three?” one user on X/Twitter said. “Doesn’t this kind of reinforce the idea that the prices are inherently arbitrary?”

“It is not going to be long until they demand you to sign a one-year contract so they can adjust the price and you won’t have a chance to complain,” another added.

StreamSaver is part of the latest trend of massive media companies bundling services in an attempt to appeal more to frugal consumers.

Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery announced in February plans to launch a sports-centric streaming platform bundling ESPN, TNT, and Fox Sports content, which has since been revealed as Venu Sports.

Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery also announced a Disney+/Hulu/Max streaming bundle earlier in May, though further details are not available as of this writing.

