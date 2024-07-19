Netflix addresses possibility of streaming bundles with Disney, Max or Prime Video

The war of the streaming services has been trundling on for years – but now Netflix is taking a left-field approach to streaming bundles, unlike its competitors.

If you are sitting down to watch a new TV show or movie, the chances are you don’t have the streaming service you need. However, the game changed when companies brought in bundle subscription offers, meaning popular platforms tag-team content in the hopes of pulling in more subscribers.

We’ve seen it with HBO and Max, and also with Hulu and Disney Plus – even Paramount Plus is currently hunting for a streaming partner. But when it comes to Netflix, they’re going their own way… to quote Troy Bolton.

In the eyes of Netflix, there’s no need to buddy up with anyone else on the streaming playing field because the platform is already a “go-to destination” for original content.

In a statement, the platform clarified, “We haven’t bundled Netflix solely with other streamers like Disney+ or Max because Netflix already operates as a go-to destination for entertainment thanks to the breadth and variety of our slate and superior product experience.

“This has driven industry-leading penetration, engagement, and retention for us, which limits the benefit to Netflix of bundling directly with other streamers.”

However, Netflix also stated that “third-party operators may include Netflix in a streaming bundle with other services.”

If you want Netflix as part of a bundle, you’ll need to head for the Comcast streamsaver, which also includes Apple TV+ and Peacock for $15 a month. For $30 a month, you can add over 40 channels on top of this.

Netflix is clearly giving main character energy here – but according to the data, there’s good reason for it. Their latest quarter has seen an uptick of eight million subscribers, bringing their grand total to 277.65 million by the end of Q2.

There’s still a downside for both parties though. While the streaming platform is expected to take a hit in paid net additions next quarter, subscribers will have to face more ads if they want to keep prices low.

